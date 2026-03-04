Sauk Valley Community College seeks community input on 2027-2030 strategic plan

Jeff Hinton of Tampico poses with his diploma Friday, May 9, 2025, at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley Community College is developing its 2027–2030 strategic plan to set goals that support its mission, vision, and values.

As SVCC college administration works to improve the campus and services, it is committed to staying responsive, accessible, and aligned with the needs of the Sauk Valley region, according to a news release.

The college is inviting community members to share feedback on its 2027–2030 strategic directions. The anonymous survey takes eight to 10 minutes to complete and is available at surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityFeedback.

For questions about the survey or the 2027–2030 strategic plan, contact Aaron Schupbach-Roe, vice president of Information and Planning, at aaron.r.roe@svcc.edu.