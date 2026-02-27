Midland Wealth Advisors earns national recognition from Newsweek

Midland Wealth Advisors, LLC has been recognized as one of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms of 2026 by Newsweek, according to a news release.

Midland Wealth Advisors is a registered investment adviser that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midland States Bancorp Inc.

“This recognition reinforces that the financial guidance our clients receive at Midland reflects national-level standards delivered with the personal attention and local insight of a community-based adviser,” said Jeffrey Ludwig, president and chief executive officer of the company.

“Being named among America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms is a meaningful acknowledgment of the dedication and professionalism our team demonstrates every day,” said Dan L. Stevenson, executive vice president and president of wealth management. “We remain focused on understanding our clients’ unique needs and providing thoughtful financial guidance that helps them move confidently toward their goals.”

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to evaluate financial planning firms through independent analysis of SEC-registered advisers nationwide.

Firms were assessed based on criteria including asset performance, client performance, adviser expertise, and client-to-adviser ratios.