Lee County property transfers for Feb. 16-20, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Andrew J Lefevre Co Trustee, Andrea L Lefevre Co Trustee, Andrew J Lefevre Declaration Of Trust, Andrea L Lefevre Declaration Of Trust to Thomas G Lauer and Kimberly Lauer, 1 Parcel: 20-11-31-200-006, $0.00

Dixon Land Group Llc to Franchise Realty Investment Trust Il, 1711 GALENA AVENUE S, DIXON, $600,000

Donald P Spohn, Georgine A Spohn to Brian D Blaine Trustee, Amanda M Trustee Blaine, Brian D Blaine Trust, and Amanda M Blaine Trust, 2 Parcels: 08-02-29-400-008 and 08-20-29-400-009, $360,000

Jamie L Parks to Petra Trinidad Ortega, 520 OTTAWA AVENUE S, DIXON, $95,000

John J Doyle, Margaret Doyle, Mary C Doyle, Patrick M Doyle, James E Doyle, Anne M Doyle, and Timothy J Doyle to Liliana Lorena Zepeda, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-376-035 and 13-21-12-376-036, $23,000

Emmanuel Frutos and Vanessa Frutos to Kelli Cornett, 1613 RIVERSIDE CIRCLE, DIXON, $175,000

Patricia Jeanne Bowser to Collin M Fassler and Meghan R Fassler, 1737 BRINTON AVE N, DIXON, $177,500

Jacob A Bonnell and Mackenzie Bonnell to Treasure Bock and Jamie Bock, 1737 NACHUSA RD, DIXON, and 1735 NACHUSA RD, DIXON, $252,000

Jason Thomas and Karla Thomas to Marco Antonio Melendez Estrada and Alma Nidia Ochoa Aguirre, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-252-016, $18,000

Quit Claims

Patrick Lafferty and Michele Lafferty to Tyson Juergens and Rachel Juergens, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-252-004, $0.00

Allen Sauer and Eric Sauer to Allen Sauer and Eric Sauer, 224 CHASE ST, PAW PAW, $0.00

Rebecca L L Beam, Rebecca L Berkeley, and James C Beam to Rebecca L Beam and James C Beam, 410 FIRST ST N, ASHTON, $0.00

Jeff Ellis to Beau Hoggard, 1 Parcel: 15-07-10-377-021, $0.00

Diane L Boel and Eric Boel to Diane L Boel, 415 OTTAWA AVENUE N, DIXON, $0.00

Jeremiah Settles to Jeremiah Settles and Jeremiah Settles Ii, 214 WALNUT STREET N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Joseph M Stewart and Diane M Stewart to Joseph M Stewart and Diane M Stewart, 1091 AMBOY RD, AMBOY, $0.00

Lyneigh Otto, Jeffrey Richard Otto, and Richard Otto to Lyneigh Otto and Ronald Levan, 1142 VAN EPPS STREET, ELDENA, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Richard L Weitzel Trustee and Richard L Weitzel Trust to Roger A Weitzel Trustee, Roger A Weitzel Revocable Trust, Kathleen J Weitzel Trustee, and Kathleen J Weitzel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-25-200-004, $0.00

James Mclaughlin Trustee, East Grove 4 Land Trust, and East Grove Land Trust to Sec 33, Llc, 3 Parcels: 08-20-04-100-009, 08-20-04-200-011, and 12-14-33-400-005, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Andrew J Lefevre and Andrea J Lefevre to Andrew J Lefevre Trustee, Andrew J Lefevre Declaration Of Trust, Andrea J Lefevre Declaration Of Trust, and Andrea J Lefevre Trustee, 2161 MCGIRR ROAD, ASHTON, $0.00

Maria E Berrios to Maria E Berrios Trustee and Maria E Berrios Trust, 218 W DIVISION, AMBOY, $0.00

Mellody Ann Annerino to Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust Number 22074, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-354-051, $0.00

Jon F Santos and Patricia A Santos to Jon F Santos Trustee, Jon F Trust, Patricia A Santos Trustee, and Patricia A Santos Trust, 486 ROCK ISLAND ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Timothy R Schmitt and Veronica L Schmitt to Timothy R Schmitt Trustee, Timothy R Schmitt Living Trust, Veronica L Schmitt Trustee, Veronica L Schmitt Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 10-13-21-300-008, $0.00

Timothy R Schmitt and Veronica L Schmitt to Timothy R Schmitt Trustee, Timothy R Schmitt Living Trust, Veronica L Schmitt Trustee, and Veronica L Schmitt Living Trust, 7 Parcel: 10-13-20-400-004, 10-13-20-400-005, 10-13-21-300-002, 10-13-21-300-007, 10-13-21-400-001, 10-13-21-400-002, and 10-13-27-300-006, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

James D Hogenson and Marvin B Hogenson to Robert E Harrison, 1120 EASTERN AVE, DIXON, $325,000