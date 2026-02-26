First National Bank in Amboy reminds residents to be aware of fraud, know their consumer rights

The First National Bank in Amboy invites residents to take part in National Consumer Protection Week from March 1-7.

The Federal Trade Commission will spread the word and talk about frauds, scams, and consumer rights.

There are many ways to participate in National Consumer Protection Week. Visit ftc.gov/ncpw for information regarding free webinars during the week. The website also contains multiple resources and links on how to avoid, report, and recover from scams.

Furthermore, it contains topics such as identity theft, cybersecurity for small businesses, and job scams. Finally, find links that allow you to subscribe to consumer alerts to stay informed about the latest scams.

The First National Bank in Amboy’s website is at fnbamboy.com. Follow the bank on Facebook and Instagram, or visit any of its branches for more fraud prevention tips.