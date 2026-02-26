Eastland advances to Bureau Valley Regional final: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Eastland 46, West Carroll 33: The Cougars advanced to face Orion in Friday’s Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional final at 7 p.m. Wyatt Carroll scored 17 points to lead Eastland. Roger LaBorn led the Thunder with 14 points.

Orion 72, Fulton 62: Jacob Voss led the Steamers with 17 points and Landen Leu had 15 in the 1A Bureau Valley Regional semifinal setback. DeAngelo Dodd added 11 points and Breadon Meyers scored 10 for the Steamers.

Aurora Christian 53, Erie-Prophetstown 47: The fifth-seeded Panthers fell short in the Class 2A Aurora Christian Regional semifinal matchup against the No. 3 seed.