Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Gillan Memorial Scholarship applications due March 31

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

The family of Dennis Gillan is proud to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Dennis Gillan Memorial Scholarship, established to support graduating high school seniors pursuing post-secondary education in agriculture, environmental science, outdoor hospitality, construction or skilled trades.

The scholarship was created in honor of Dennis Gillan, a lifelong resident of Bureau and Lee counties. It reflects his dedication to hard work and community, according to a news release.

He was a local farmer, business owner and a member of Local 150 Operating Engineers and Local 393 Laborers. His livelihood was built on determination, integrity and sweat equity – values his family hopes to see continued in future generations, according to the release.

The Dennis Gillan Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually in an amount no less than $2,000 and not to exceed $4,000. The scholarship committee reserves the right to award more than one scholarship per year, as deemed appropriate.

In 2025, three scholarships were awarded for a total of $7,500. For additional information or to request an application, email DGillanScholarship@gmail.com.

Applications are due by March 31.

Sauk ValleyEducationAmboyScholarshipsSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois