Lee, Whiteside and Ogle county property transfers for Feb. 9-13, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Christopher Tidmore and Jordan Tidmore to Brysen J Full and Jayton R Bowers, 206 POPLAR STREET S, SUBLETTE, $168,000

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Find A Place Noe Llc, 912 CHICAGO AVE, DIXON, $66,750

Donna L Walls to Matthew Lowrey, 1216 OTTAWA AVE S, DIXON, $99,999

Kimberly J Orlando and Jason S Molk to Christopher A Tatoris and Lorena Perales-Tatoris, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-207-015, $44,000

Collin Fassler and Meghan Fassler to Gary Berry, 805 5TH AVE, DIXON, $229,000

Kehm Family Farms Llc to Land Trust Company Trustee, Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust No 1076839, 1 Parcel: 22-18-17-100-002, $1,199,200

Quit Claims

Kathleen M Spellman and Jonathan A Spellman to Kathleen M Spellman and Jonathan A Spellman, 1208 WALNUT AVE, DIXON, $0.00

David Cardona and Miguel Angel to Ronald Glade and Lucinda Glade, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-328-087, $13,000

Kathy A Nebel to Kathy A Nebel and Joseph E Dobija, 686 ZIMMERMAN RD, COMPTON, $0.00

Dennis Rector to Lisa Annunziata, 1 Parcel: 02-15-08-100-014, $0.00

Brandon M Williamson, Ashley M Ambeau, and Ashley M Williamson to Brandon M Williamson and Ashley M Williamson, 1303 DOUGLAS TERRACE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Brian A Oester Trustee and Brian A Oester Trust to Sec 33 Llc, 1 Parcel: 12-14-17-300-005, $0.00

Michael H Zinke Trustee and Harold W Zinke Trust to Michael H Zinke Trustee, Linda A Zinke Trustee, Michael H Zinke Living Trust, and Linda A Zinke Living Trust, 9 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-003, 05-17-23-300-002, 05-17-23-400-002, 05-17-24-100-003, 05-17-24-200-012, 05-17-24-200-013, 05-17-24-400-010, 19-22-10-400-002, $10.00

Michael H Zinke Trustee and Colleen Z Zinke Trust to Michael H Zinke Trustee, Linda A Zinke Trustee, Michael H Zinke Living Trust, and Linda A Zinke Living Trust, 9 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-003, 05-17-23-300-002, 05-17-23-400-002, 05-17-24-100-003, 05-17-24-200-012, 05-17-24-200-013, 05-17-24-400-010, 19-22-10-400-002, $10.00

Deeds in Trust

Linda M Camp and James Paul Beck to James Paul Beck Trustee, James Paul Beck Living Trust, Linda M Camp Trustee, and Linda M Camp Living Trust, 2 Parcels: 21-12-32-300-007 and 21-12-32-300-008, $0.00

John T Scully Jr. to John T Scully Jr Trustee and John T Scully Jr Trust, 5 Parcels: 02-15-29-100-022, 08-20-15-100-002, 13-21-06-400-004, 13-21-06-400-005, and 13-21-07-300-001, $0.00

Sandra Rogers to Sandra L Rogers Trustee and Sandra L Rogers Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 17-05-02-300-005, $10.00

Yolanda Pulido and Gerald Pulido to Gerald Pulido Trustee, Yolanda Pulido Trustee, Gerald Pulido Living Trust, and Yolanda Pulido Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-454-046, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Mary Mitchell Executor and Robert W Mitchell Jr. to Brian Smith and Amy Smith, 1312 PEORIA AVENUE S, DIXON, $165,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Beech Tree Investments Inc to The Early Years Academy Llc, 508 FRENCH CREEK RD, MORRISON, $710,000

Raylan J Miller to Ricky J Miller, 26586 HAHNAMAN RD, TAMPICO, $336,000

Sheldon H Marks to Joshua J Wade Trust and Rhonda L Wade Trust, 607 GREENRIDGE DR, STERLING, $252,500

Lissa Desplinter and Gerald L Martens Estate to Cole C Young and Ariel E Young, 924 MAIN ST, ERIE, $38,000

Louis J Sedig and Katherine A Sedig to Carl R Leaman and Marilyn J Leaman, 14366 SAWYER RD, MORRISON, $355,000

Carrington Mortgage Services Llc to Sauk Valley Rentals Llc, 227 AVENUE D, ROCK FALLS, $29,900

Ernest Schroeder and Anita Schroeder to Todd R Schroeder and Terry E Schroeder, 435 MAIN ST, ERIE, $0.00

Kill Fish Enterprises Llc to Good Roots Property Rentals Llc, 101 KIMBALL RD E, TAMPICO, and 103 KIMBALL RD E, TAMPICO, $289,000

Shirley S Lawrence to Lisa Lenhart, 2304 22ND AVE, STERLING, $230,000

Luis M Rodriguez and Carmen Cordova to Phillip Wichert, 1604 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $37,000

Carl J Carrillo and Mark A Smeltzer to Jared E Carrillo and Mark A Smeltzer, 1400 24TH ST E, STERLING, $0.00

Kenneth J Hagge to Kenneth J Hagge Trust, 14701 VANS RD, FULTON, and 14707 VANS RD, FULTON, $0.00

Quit Claims

Ricky J Miller to Double R Poultry Llc, 26586 HAHNAMAN RD, TAMPICO, $0.00

Charlin A Hager, Charlin A Nolan Nka and Freddie M Nolan to Freddie M Nolan and Charlin A Nolan, 506 ASH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Dovie Tiemann, Peter Portner Sr, Charles Portner, Leslie Portner, Bruce Portner, and Lulu Portner Estate to Dovie Tiemann, 205 18TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

John Henry Cumby Iii, Marvella Marcella Cumby, and John H Cumby Aka to John H Cumby to Marvella Cumby, 6463 TAMPICO RD, TAMPICO, $0.00

Ashley Nares to Shane D Holldorf and Brenda J Holldorf, 25190 CAPP RD, STERLING, $0.00

Raymond L Churchill and Andrea Churchill to Raymond L Churchill Trust and Andrea Churchill Trust, 1609 STROPES RD, ALBANY, $0.00

Jody M Young and Maggie A Young to Jody M Young Trustee, Maggie A Young Trustee, and Young Family Revocable Trust, 8820 WINTER ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jody M Young and Maggie A Young to Jody M Young Trustee, Maggie A Young Trustee, and Young Family Revocable Trust, 901 6TH STREET W, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Thomas J Field Trustee, Eugene A Field Trust, and Rebecca J Field Trust to Jason A Michel and Michelle Crow, 1323 9TH AVE, FULTON, $172,000

Donald H Baker Trust and Loretta F Baker Trust to Dlb Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 23-34-100-009 and 23-34-200-001, $0.00

Dianna G Larson Trustee, Eric W Larson Trustee, and Dianna G Larson Trust to Eric W Larson and Guadalupe Larson, 1 Parcel: 11-17-454-002, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Stacey Koch to Jacob Hughes and Cassandra Ann Hughes, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-401-024, $350,000

Friends of Nachusa Grasslands to Nature Conservancy, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-16-400-003, $191,000

Samuel L Gardner and Lauren E Gardner to Jonah Mundy, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-19-401-019, $285,000

Thomas J Harnett III to Antonino Alfano, trustee, Marianna Alfano, trustee, and Aaaa Trust, 800 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $60,000

Haascienda LLC Series A to Christina M Ybarra, 907 Carlisle Drive, Rochelle, $168,000

Patsy L Smith, James A Holt, and Shirley R Terry to Jesse Schabacker and Andrew Schabacker, 557 S. Third St., Rochelle, $170,000

Daniel E Luepkes to David A Luepkes, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-14-200-005, $425,000

William W Love to Townie Ventures LLC Series Casa Blanca, 307 W. Fourth St., Byron, $115,000

Emilia D Lopez to Michael Hurst, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-277-005, $30,000

Vincent Aiello and Lina Aiello to Nicole Speizio De Paz, Nicole Speizio-De Paz, and Lydia Speizio, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-430-010, $2,500

Elizabeth M Robertson to Grant S Hilliard, 1025 Crest View Trail, Byron, $245,000

Tracy Export Inc. to Brandon Pemberton and Kristen Pemberton, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-36-400-010, $200,000

Matthew T Contreras to Jarrad McCoy, one parcel: 503 S. Third St., Oregon, $92,500

Scott L Hilliard to Brennan Andrew Hailey, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-33-200-021, $187,000

David K Boe and Ann L Boe to Alejandro Villafuerte and Sylvanna Parra, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-152-014, $334,000

Bradley W. Pattat and Janice E Pattat to Kenneth A Skoli, 45 S. Blackhawk Road, Oregon, $292,000

Veronica R Gaston to Ehlinger Holdings LLC, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-11-300-002, $620,000

Akens Auto Body Inc. to Douglas L Aken and Glenda S Aken, 402 E. IL Route 64, Mt. Morris, $0.00

AJ Homes LLC to Antonino Alfano, trustee, Marianna Alfano, trustee, and Aaaa Trust, 804 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $66,000

David Bester to Lars Larsen, 826 N. Third St., Rochelle, $170,000

Quit Claims

Mark Lewis and Jessica Lewis to Mark Lewis, 7438 W. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, $0.00

MTR Properties LLC to Omar Oropesa, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-429-006, $0.00

MTR Properties LLC to Orchid Property Group LLC, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-404-015, $0.00

MTR Properties LLC to Thomas P Steinhauser, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-178-005, $0.00

Mtr Properties LLC to Orchid Property Group LLC, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-404-014, $0.00

Debra S Black to David S Black, 302 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.00

Debra S Black to David S Black, 410 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $0.00

Martha P Gonzalez to Emilia D Lopez, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-277-005, $0.00

Abigail Elizabeth Kooy and Paul L Miles to Abigail Elizabeth Kooy, 302 E. Fourth St., Byron, $0.00

Brian Willis and Janet Willis to Janet Willis, 1082 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Cindy L Vant, trustee, Danny K White, trustee, and White Family Restated Trust to Cindy L Vant, 113 N. 14th St., Oregon, $225,000

Inspira Financial Trust LLC, custodian, and Zaparackas Zibute G Ira Fbo to Zaparackas Zibute G Md, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-300-005, $0.00

Inspira Financial Trust LLC, custodian, and Zaparackas Zibute G Ira Fbo to Zaparackas Zibute G Md, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-300-003, $0.00

Inspira Financial Trust LLC, custodian, and Paul A Knepper Ira Fbo to Paul A Kenpper Md Phd, two parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-04-300-002 and 21-05-400-006, $0.00

Stanley A Weber, trustee, and Fairbanks Revocable Trust to Tammy M Dykema, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-07-400-001, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Jason P Knouse to Jason P Knouse, trustee, and C&hk Trust, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-33-352-013, $0.00

Donald T Renfro Jr. and Cynthia G Renfro to Donald T Renfro Jr., trustee, Cynthia G Renfro, trustee, and C & D Trust, 8550 N. Verde Drive, Byron, $0.00

Salvador Alvarado Jr., trustee, Dana J Alvarado, trustee, and Salvador Alvarado Jr. & Dana J Alvarado Declaration Tr to Gabrielac Alvarado, trustee, and Salvador Alvarado Jr. & Dana J Alvarado Irrevocable Trust, 6355 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.00

Brian C Carpenter to Denise E Carpenter, trustee, Kara A Carpenter-Adcock, trustee, Kara A Carpenter Adcock, trustee, Brian Carpenter Irrevocable Trust, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-17-476-006, $0.00

Jane L Monroe to Jane L Monroe, trustee, and Jane L Monroe Lv Tr, 510 E. King St., Polo, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office