Extension, SVCC teaming up to present Ready, Set, Grow Gardening Workshop on March 28

The 15th annual Ready, Set, Grow Gardening Workshop will be Saturday, March 28, at Sauk Valley Community College.

Doors open at 8 a.m., with the keynote presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Join Illinois Extension Horticulture educator Nancy Kuhajda for a lively discussion about milk jug gardening.

This seed-starting method isn’t just trending; it is a simple way to get things growing this spring. Kuhajda will teach participants how to let Mother Nature take over to get strong seedlings with developed root systems and solve problems including fungus gnats and spindly seedlings. An activity will follow where participants can make their own milk jug greenhouse to take home.

This event is hosted by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners from Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside counties. Registration before March 16 is required and can be completed by mail or online at go.illinois.edu/RSG2026.

The cost to attend is $25 and includes the keynote presentation, two break-out sessions and resources to take home. Some hands-on breakout sessions have an additional supply cost. There will also be ample time for networking with fellow gardeners.

New this year is a kids’ session for budding gardeners ages 8 to 14. Youths will participate in their own activities, covering topics such as soil, seeds, flowers, pollinators and the environment.

SVCC is located at 173 State Route 2, Dixon. If you need an accommodation to participate, call the Lee County Extension Office at 815-857-3525. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.