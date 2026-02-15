Sauk Valley area wrestlers advance to state from rugged 1A Byron Sectional

Newman’s Landon Near throws Princeton’s Augustus Swanson in the 113 pound first place match Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, during the Class 1A wrestling sectionals in Byron. (Alex T. Paschal)

Last-second victories. Avenged losses. Blood-round wins, an undefeated champion and razor-thin decisions.

Saturday’s Class 1A Byron Sectional had some of everything during an exciting and competitive day of wrestling.

Area champions included Newman’s Landon Near (113 pounds), Dixon’s Jack Ragan (120), Morrison’s Eli Modglin (126), Oregon’s Nelson Benesh (138), Dixon’s Charlie Connors (144) and West Carroll’s Connor Knop (157).

Near won his title via 7-4 decision over Princeton’s Augustus Swanson, who beat him twice earlier this season. Near, a sophomore, controlled things after an early takedown to qualify for state in his second straight year.

Near said Swanson kept him on his heels in the previous matchups. He was able to get the best of him and held on for the win.

“The goal is still to win state,” Near said. “Hopefully I can get the job done. If I wrestle like I did today, I can get it done.”

Jack Ragan followed it up with a 10-3 decision at 120 in the Dukes’ second title of the day.

It was his first sectional title as Ragan qualified for state for the third straight year.

“It means a lot coming in here, one of the toughest brackets in the sectional,” he said. “It feels good that I came out on top.”

Dixon’s Riley Paredes was runner-up at 106 after falling 11-5 to Winnebago’s Cam Whitehead. Charlie Connors won the 144-pound sectional title after a 4-0 decision.

Dixon had its most state qualifiers as a program as Preston Richards (third at 150) and Dylan Bopes (third at heavyweight) also came through in consolation.

Connors won by pin and 5-4 decision to reach the championship. It’s his second straight trip to state as a sophomore.

Arrison Bauer (left) and Dixon’s Charlie Connors go head to head in the 144 pound first place match Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, during the Class 1A wrestling sectionals in Byron. (Alex T. Paschal)

“It definitely feels good, all the hard work paying off,” he said. “But I mean, the job’s not finished. This wasn’t the goal. The goal is obviously next weekend at state.”

Benesh’s title win provided one of the biggest reactions of the day. With time winding down and Princeton’s Kane Dauber in command, he converted a pin with just eight seconds left to win the title at 138.

“I knew I needed to hit something big in the short time left,” he said. “I went for a turn on top and he kind of shimmied his way out where I could get a hold of him and threw him onto his back, and pinned him.

Wow, Oregon's Nelson Benesh with a last second pin to win the Byron Sectional title at 138 over Princeton's Kane Dauber pic.twitter.com/NxVCRa6Cpr — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) February 15, 2026

“It was really exciting to have all the support there. Everyone cheering when I threw him kind of helped me get the extra boost to hold him there and get the pin to secure the win.”

Modglin, just a freshman at Morrison, also had a thrilling finish at 126 after coming back to beat Newman’s Zhyler Hansen 8-4 in the final after trailing.

Morrison freshman Eli Modglin closed out an 8-4 decision late to win the 126-pound title at the 1A Byron Sectional. Newman's Zhyler Hansen was runner-up. pic.twitter.com/1GOoMNjzou — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) February 15, 2026

“I looked at the clock, and I saw like 10 seconds and I was down by like two or three,” he said. “I knew I had to go for something. I didn’t have a good grip, but I launched it and got it somehow.”

The win provides confidence that he can be in the running again at state.

Morrison’s Caleb Modglin also qualified for state after finishing as runner-up at 150. He fell 20-3 to Cooper Corder of Sandwich.

At 157, West Carroll’s Connor Knop (29-0) won the sectional title. It’s his first time qualifying for state as a senior.

“It feels amazing, honestly,” he said. “It’s pretty tough up here in his region. Standing on top of that podium feels great.”

At heavyweight, Erie-Prophetstown’s Caleb Reymer fell 4-1 to Lena-Winslow’s top-ranked Jeremiah Luke in the final after the match was mostly tied 1-1.

“I’ve got to set more shots up. I tried my best, but I did something pretty stupid at the end,” he said. “It could have went to overtime.

“Trying to get points, it kind of backfired on me. Otherwise it was a good match.”

Competing in a bracket full of capable wrestlers helped his mentality heading to state.

“There were five guys ranked in the Top 10 here,” he said. “You can’t really get much harder than that.”

Dixon’s Dylan Bopes won his blood-round match 1-0 against Hezzy Garcia of Wheaton Academy. He went on to finish third after a pin in 1 minute and 20 seconds.

Bopes lost to Garcia earlier in the season, which provided him motivation to push through. He stood up from the bottom position to score his lone point.

“I felt confident in my bottom skills,” he said, “and I got up.”

Bopes fell 11-1 to Luke in the semifinals. He said it felt amazing to bounce back and qualify for state.

“Last year, I didn’t even get out of regionals,” he said. “I went down [to state] to support my teammates. When I walked in, jaw was wide open. Just the atmosphere, I knew I wanted to be there.”

Other area qualifiers included Newman freshman Tyler Grennan, who won his blood-round match 5-4. He took fourth at 106. Landon Blanton also qualified for the Comets after taking second at 132 to Riverdale’s Dean Wainwright.

Morrison’s Cael Wright took third at 120 and Oregon’s Isaiah Perez was fourth at 126.

Amboy’s Caiden Heath took fourth at 144 to qualify after beating Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill 14-1.

WC’s Jonner Smith took fourth at 165 to qualify.

Morrison’s Noah Stout took third at 190 after a pin in the first round.