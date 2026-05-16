Morris Area Public Library takes a step back in time with Laura Ingalls Wilder

The Lauren Ingalls Wilder display the Morris Area Public Library. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Public Library)

The Morris Area Public Library invites the community to kick off its Summer Adventure programming with a special historical presentation celebrating pioneer life, American History, and the spirit of exploration with presenter Laura Keyes.

Keyes will bring Laura Ingalls Wilder to life in a presentation called “It’s Moving Day for Laura Ingalls Wilder!” at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

It’s a living history presentation, with Laura preparing to move her family from South Dakota to Missouri in spring 1894. According to the news release, audience members will discover the challenges, traditions and joys of frontier life in the 1870s and 1880s.

The event also highlights historical themes connecting to the America 250 celebration, commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

After the presentation, attendees can participate in themed craft stations inspired by pioneer life, and they can explore a special historical display with a tabletop replica covered wagon and pioneer artifacts loaned by the Grundy County History Museum.

Keyes is a librarian in Central Illinois and has been invited four times to speak at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy and Research Association Conference.

For more information, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.