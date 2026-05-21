Streator council hears proposal to move “Coffee Pot Lady” memorial to City Park

Barb Craig speaks to Streator City Council members on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, presenting a proposal to relocate the “Coffee Pot Lady” memorial from the former Santa Fe Depot site to City Park. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council heard a proposal during their meeting Wednesday night to move and improve the Canteen memorial, A.K.A “Coffee Pot Lady” memorial which currently sits near the former Santa Fe Depot site.

The memorial honors Streator residents who helped serve the more than one million soldiers who passed through the city during World War 2. Barb Craig, who presented the proposal, said the effort is an important part of the city’s history and would be timed well with America’s 250th Anniversary.

During the presentation, Craig said City Park would give the memorial more visibility since more people visit the park. She also said it would be easier for schools, families, and visitors to learn about Streator’s role during the war.

Concerns were also raised about the current location, pointing to damage of the memorial and heavy train traffic nearby. She believes rail activity may have played a role in the condition of the memorial.

With that, organizers acknowledge the current depot site is important because it is where the wartime activity actually happened. Because of that history, organizers suggest replacing the memorial with a permanent sign at the depot site explaining its importance, along with other historical markers.

The plan includes working with local groups like veterans organizations and the Streatorland Historical Society. It would require moving the memorial, building a new base in City Park, and adding signage at both locations.

Notably, funding could come from mostly grants and donations along with other local or state sources.

Mayor Tara Bedei said more discussions will need to happen before any official action is taken.