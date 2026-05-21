Silvy: I went game by game through Bears’ schedule – here’s where they finish

Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Duvernay returns a kickoff past Green Bay Packers Chris Brooks during their NFL Wild Card game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

12-5.

It’s not what I expected my Bears 2026 season prediction to be when the opponents were finalized this past winter. Before the official release, we all knew the Bears’ schedule would be the toughest in the league based on opponents’ win percentage. I even thought 10-7 would be acceptable, especially with the lack of improvement on the defensive line.

Instead, as everyone now knows, you have to trust the process and play the win/loss game.

Think long, think wrong.

Throw the analytics out the window, pour yourself some Kool-Aid, blast “Bear Down, Chicago Bears” on your nearest speaker, and go game by game, announcing whether the Bears win or lose.

After executing this highly scientific project, I have the Bears winning 12 games while losing only five – an improvement of one game from last year’s division championship season.

Before unveiling my NFL version of an NCAA Tournament bracket, here are a few takeaways from this year’s schedule:

• I strongly dislike the NFL opener featuring the Seahawks hosting the Patriots. The Bears should’ve been scheduled here against Seattle.

• A three-game homestand in the first month of the season is a gift. There’s no excuse for a slow start. Starting fast should be a theme for Ben Johnson in more ways than one.

• The bye comes at the perfect time, smack dab in the middle of the season, and despite the strength of schedule, the Bears were gifted plenty of recovery time after games and favorable travel.

• Our holidays will revolve around our favorite football team. Noon kickoffs are scheduled on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the Bears hope to be playing in the Super Bowl on Valentine’s Day. The division could also be decided between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Here’s how I see things shaking out.

Week 1 @ Carolina – Win. This game will be tougher than some may think. The Panthers did win their division last year. Hopefully, Fox gives the game to Greg Olsen, and he gets to call a game between his two former teams.

Week 2 vs. Minnesota – Win. Revenge after last year’s opening-day loss. Kyler Murray commits two turnovers.

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia – Loss. The Eagles reload and avenge their Black Friday loss from 2025.

Week 4 vs. Jets – Win. Ben Johnson’s offense puts up 40 points against his former Lions peer, Aaron Glenn.

Week 5 @ Green Bay – Loss. The weather should still be mild, but expect another icy handshake.

Week 6 @ Atlanta – Win. This one is personal after the NFL failed to give the Bears comp picks for Ian Cunningham, who now runs the Falcons.

Week 7 vs. New England – Win. The Patriots are this year’s Commanders and regress to being an average team.

Week 8 @ Seattle – Loss. It very rarely goes well for the Bears in the Pacific Northwest.

Week 9 vs. Tampa – Win. This is a key game going into the bye and won’t be easy after travel and short rest.

Week 11 vs. New Orleans – Win. Letdown spot here off the bye, and the Saints are expected to be much improved.

Week 12 vs. Detroit – Loss. The Bears’ slump against the Lions continues, but Johnson won’t keep his timeouts in his pocket like his predecessor.

Week 13 vs. Jacksonville – Win. Battle between two of the brightest young offensive head coaches.

Week 14 @ Miami – Win. It won’t be easy in the South Florida heat, but Chicago takes over Hard Rock Stadium with a pro-Bears crowd.

Week 15 @ Buffalo – Loss. Josh Allen vs. Caleb Williams lives up to the hype, and DJ Moore catches two TDs against his former team.

Week 16 vs. Green Bay – Win. The rivalry continues, getting back to what it once was, as both teams battle for division supremacy.

Week 17 vs. Detroit – Win. Finally, a win for Johnson against Dan Campbell as the Bears eliminate the Lions from the playoff race.

Week 18 @ Minnesota – Win. The Bears grab the division crown in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 20 years.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.