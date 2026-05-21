Jeff Mullinax named new president of park district board as David Zinanni steps into vice president role

Jeff Mullinax is the new president of the Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners, the board announced Monday, during the regular monthly meeting.

Mullinax, elected to the board in 2023, replaces David Zinanni, who will serve as Vice President.

Zinanni has led the board since 2022.

The board also reappointed Jamie Boyd as District Attorney, Rob Romo as District Treasurer, and Amanda Langlois as Board Secretary during the regular monthly meeting held on May 18.

David Zinanni, outgoing president of the Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners, and Jeff Mullinax, the board's new president, pose for a photo following the board's May 18 meeting. Zinanni will serve as Vice President under Mullinax's leadership. (Photo Provided By Bourbonnais Township Park District)

“Commissioner Zinanni has played an important role in helping guide the district through years of growth and improvements,” Executive Director Mike O’Shea said in a news release. “We appreciate his leadership and commitment as Board President. At the same time, we are excited to work alongside Jeff Mullinax in his new role. Jeff has already demonstrated strong leadership and dedication to the district, and we look forward to continuing the positive momentum together.”

The Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners oversees district policies, financial stewardship, long-range planning, and strategic direction for parks, facilities, recreation programs, and events throughout the district.