Blair Grennan, Kerby Germann, Michelle Naftzger win sectional titles: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Sterling Newman Central Catholic’s Blair Grennan keeps her focus on Erie’s Rozlyn Mosher during the 110-pound weight class regional championship match held on Saturday Feb. 14, 2026, held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Girls wrestling

DeKalb Sectional: Three area wrestlers were sectional champions as Newman’s Blair Grennan won the 110-pound bracket, Fulton’s Kerby Germann was the 130-pound champion and Erie-Prophetstown’s Michelle Naftzger was the 135-pound champion. Naftzger qualified for state for the fourth year in a row and won the first sectional title at E-P.

Erie’s wrestler Michelle Naftzger tries to control Dwight's wrestler Avery Crouch during the 135-pound regional championship match up on Saturday Feb. 14, 2026, held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Germann was the Steamers’ first sectional girls wrestling champion after three straight pins.

Grennan also won all three of her matches by pin. She beat E-P’s Rozlyn Mosher in the final. Grennan was also a sectional champion as a freshman before taking fourth at state. She lost her blood round match at state last year as a sophomore.

“It feels good, especially having such a setback last year,” Grennan said. “I’m working my way back up and this year is just about getting better.

“I just don’t like to lose. I really did not like it last year so I want to bounce back in the best way I can.”

Oregon’s Kendra Ege also advanced after taking second at 100 pounds.

Fulton’s wrestler Kerby Germann is all smiles after getting the win during the regional championship match up in the 130-pound weight class on Saturday Feb. 14, 2026, held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Ryleigh Eriks of Rock Falls came all the way back at 125 pounds after getting pinned in her first match as the top seed. She went on to win her blood-round match with an 18-16 decision to advance to state before taking fourth.

Fulton’s Tessa Fosdick fell in her blood-round match by pin at 115.

Eddie Carifio contributed to this report

Fulton's Kerby Germann, left, and Newman's Blair Grennan are pictured after winning sectional wrestling titles in DeKalb on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo contributed by Stacy Germann)

Boys wrestling

Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: Sterling senior Evan Jones picked up a pin before falling short of the blood round at 113 pounds. Classmate Cael Lyons lost an 11-7 decision at 126 pounds in the second round of consolation.

Girls basketball

Fulton 59, Milledgeville 26: Wrenn Coffey scored 16 points, Breleigh Hayton had 14 and Haley Smither added 11 in the regional quarterfinal win. The Steamers will face Wethersfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Fulton (20-11) had a 19-0 run and matched its most wins in a season in 33 years with the victory.

Polo 83, Galva 45: Cam Jones scored 33 points and Carlee Grobe had 25 in the regional quarterfinal win. Polo will face Bureau Valley in Tuesday’s semifinal at Galva at 7:30 p.m. The Storm beat Morrison 51-11.

Orion 54, Forreston 50: The Cardinals fell short in the 1A regional quarterfinal matchup. Xairyn Goeddeke scored 20 points and Hailee Vogt had 18 for Forreston.

Mendota 46, Rock Falls 45: The Rockets fell just short in the 2A regional quarterfinal matchup.

Erie-Prophetstown 34, Hall 28: The Panthers advanced to Monday’s 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal to face the top-seeded Rams at 6 p.m.

Girls bowling

Sterling’s Sarah Doughty qualifies for state: Doughty rolled a 1,324 to take third overall. She was just 15 pins away from the lead. Dixon (5,331) took eighth as a team and Sterling (5,201) was 10th as a team. Addison Cox led the Duchesses with a 1,165 take 22nd.

Boys basketball

Mendota 71, Oregon 62: Benny Olalde led the Hawks with 21 points in the setback. Cooper Johnson and Brian Wallace each had 12. Aden Tillman led Mendota with 21 points. Oregon led 31-30 at halftime.

Woodlawn 58, Eastland 48: The Cougars trailed 42-31 through three quarters at the Riverton Shootout. Parker Krogman led Eastland with 21 points.