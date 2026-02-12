Boss is Dixon High School student of the month

Kate Boss, a senior, is a Dixon High School student of the month for February.

She is the daughter of Ben and Amy Boss and has two brothers, Jack and Grant Boss.

What class do you find really engaging and why? I enjoy my CNA class at WACC because it gives me the opportunity to care for others and gain hands-on experience in health care. I’m especially grateful for my teacher who inspires and encourages me every day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? In the fall, I will be attending University of Illinois in Champaign, where I plan to follow the pre-med route and pursue a career in medicine.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? I really enjoy my community service at Washington with Mrs. Alston’s class. She was my kindergarten teacher, and it’s fun to be back in her classroom.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable. One memorable moment this year was our senior sunrise. It was a great way for our class to come together and share a fun morning before Homecoming spirit day.

What is your hope for the future? My hope for the future is to study medicine and be able to care for those in need.