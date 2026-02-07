Dixon Park District announces ‘Pallets in the Park’ Earth Day celebration at Lowell Park

The Dixon Park District will again host Pallets in the Park, an expansive Earth Day celebration that transforms Lowell Park into a vibrant hub of art, community and sustainability. (Photo provided by the Dixon Park District)

The Dixon Park District is proud to announce the return of Pallets in the Park, an expansive Earth Day celebration that transforms Lowell Park into a vibrant hub of art, community and sustainability.

This year’s event, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, will feature an outdoor art gallery, a farmers market, live music, and food trucks.

“Pallets in the Park” invites residents to explore creative reuse by transforming reclaimed wooden pallets into unique works of art. The Dixon Park District provides the pallets, and the community provides the imagination.

After completion, the artworks are displayed in the park’s historic Pinetum, creating a one-of-a-kind outdoor gallery for all to enjoy.

“This event is about more than just art; it’s about connection,” said Ana Smith, Nature Center director. “We are bringing together local artists, families, and businesses to celebrate our planet in a way that is uniquely Dixon. With the addition of a farmers market and live music this year, we are creating a true community festival atmosphere.”

Pallet pickup: Participants can pick up a reclaimed pallet at the Lowell Park Nature Center from March 30 through April 2. Pallets are supplied by the Dixon Park District on a first-come, first-served basis.

Submission deadline: Completed pallet masterpieces must be returned to the Nature Center by April 17 to be eligible for judging and display.

Earth Day celebration: The main event takes place from 4-7 p.m. April 22. The evening will include the announcement of winners across multiple categories, a diverse farmers market, local food trucks, and live musical performances.

The pallet artwork will remain on display in the Pinetum throughout the spring season, allowing hikers and nature enthusiasts to enjoy the community’s creativity amidst the beauty of Lowell Park.

Vendor opportunities: The Dixon Park District is currently seeking vendors for the Earth Day Farmers Market. Local farmers, crafters, and eco-friendly businesses are encouraged to apply. Registration can be completed by visiting dixonparkdistrict.com or by calling the Dixon Park District office at 815-284-3306.