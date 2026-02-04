Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Jahkei Jones

Rock Falls wrestler Jahkei Jones is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Photo contributed by Rock Falls)

Name: Jahkei Jones

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: He won the heavyweight title at Orion’s Bob Mitton Invitational. Jones went 31-14 this season and took fourth at the regional.

“Jahkei is a perfect example of what a coach wants in an athlete,” Rock Falls coach Chad Williamson said. “He works hard and listens to his coaches. On the mat he is a beast and always gives it his all, but when the match is over he is the kindest and most respectful kid I’ve ever coached. Jahkei loves interacting with other teams and making new friends wherever we go.”

Jones is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the wrestling standout.

Is there anything you have worked on this season or feel you have improved on?

Jones: I’ve improved a lot on my endurance and strength.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Jones: My mobility as a heavyweight and listening to my coaches

What stands out about this year’s team?

Jones: Dedication and determination we have to win.

Any highlights or standout moments for you or the team so far this season?

Jones: Placing at four out of five tournaments I wrestled in and the team winning the Orion tournament.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Jones: Beating Sterling at home.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Jones: Chicago Bears

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Jones: Track and football

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Jones: Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Jones: Greens and cornbread

Favorite place you have visited?

Jones: Florida

Favorite music artist or genre?

Jones: R&B

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Jones: Mr. Finn. Biology.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Jones: I plan on joining the Marines.