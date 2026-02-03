The Next Picture Show announces call for artists for Blooming Fusion exhibit

The Next Picture Show will be playing host to Blooming Fusion, a juried exhibition celebrating artistic interpretations of flowers, plants, and gardens. The exhibition starts Feb. 18 and ends March 28 at The Next Picture Show. (Photo Provided By The Next Picture Show)

The Next Picture Show in Dixon is accepting submissions for Blooming Fusion, a juried exhibition celebrating artistic interpretations of flowers, plants and gardens.

The exhibition will be on view Feb. 18 through March 28 at The Next Picture Show. Artists from both local and non-local communities are encouraged to apply.

Blooming Fusion is open to 2D artists working in watercolor, oil, acrylic, mixed media, pen and pencil, or charcoal. Photography will not be accepted for this exhibition. Eligibility is determined solely by the strength and relevance of the submitted artwork.

The entry deadline is Feb. 3, though late submissions may be considered if exhibition scheduling allows. Entry fees are $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers, covering up to three submissions.

An artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20, featuring a cash bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. The reception is open to artists and the public.

Artists may apply online through The Next Picture Show website, nextpictureshow.org, or in person by visiting the gallery, where physical entry forms are available.

Blooming Fusion aims to showcase a wide range of artistic voices and styles, offering visitors a vibrant exploration of growth, renewal and the natural world.

For information or to apply, visit nextpictureshow.org, stop by the gallery in person or call 815-285-4924. The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St.