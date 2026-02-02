1st Gateway Credit Union delivers new shoes to Fulton Elementary School for ‘Credit Union Kicks’ program

1st Gateway Credit Union Foundation celebrated another successful Credit Union Kicks shoe drop Jan. 27, delivering a brand-new pair of shoes and socks to every student at Fulton Elementary School. (Photo provided by 1st Gateway Credit Union)

1st Gateway Credit Union Foundation celebrated another successful Credit Union Kicks shoe drop Jan. 27, delivering a brand-new pair of shoes and socks to every student at Fulton Elementary School.

Credit union staff, board members, and community volunteers came together to make the day a memorable one – handing out approximately 500 pairs of shoes and sharing in the excitement and smiles of the students.

As part of 1st Gateway Credit Union’s Sharing Our Success (S.O.S.) program, Credit Union Kicks continues to support families and strengthen the community. This second delivery day represented a major milestone - bringing the total impact to over 800 students who now have comfortable, high-quality shoes to walk into school with confidence.

“Supporting our communities is a big part of who we are,” said Pat Drennen, CEO. “Credit Union Kicks allows us to make a real difference for local kids, and seeing the smiles it puts on their faces is what makes this so special.”

This marks the first year of both Credit Union Kicks and the 1st Gateway Credit Union Foundation – an initiative made possible through the generosity of 1st Gateway Credit Union members, staff, board, and community partners who share the credit union’s mission of people helping people.

If you would like to donate, visit www.1stgateway.org or call or stop in at any of its seven branches for more information.

1st Gateway Credit Union operates seven full-service branches in Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt, Fulton, Morrison, Sterling, and Prophetstown. For more information or to donate, call 563-243-4121.