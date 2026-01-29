Prophetstown library offers craft hour, clothing embellishment workshop

The Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown will host a crafting session, a clothing embellishment course and crochet classes alongside many other events in February.

February craft: Make your own conversation hearts. All kids are invited to the Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day Craft Hour. The group will make polymer clay conversation hearts with the library’s new Smart Oven. The conversation hearts can be made into a key chain for gift giving. All school-age children are invited.

4-H Clothing Embellish Fun Workshop: The 4-H of Whiteside County will host a Clothing Embellishment Workshop at Henry C. Adams Memorial Library. The workshop falls on a half-day of school Feb. 25 and will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 per child and this is for 8 to 12 year olds. The library will need to know the child’s T-shirt sizing. Call the library to sign your child up at 309-714-2699 or email hcadams1@yahoo.com. Space is limited so sign up soon.

Brain exercise classes: Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from the University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Regardless of age, whether you’re young or old, it’s never too late to embark on the path of brain training. Monthly brain classes are on hold this month, but please keep checking back with Henry C. Adams Memorial Library to see the next date.

Dungeons & Dragons/Game Club: A role-playing game club (Dungeons & Dragons) will meet every Monday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Prophetstown library. This is for anyone ages 10 to adult. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books, etc. Stop by or call the library at 309-714-2699 for more information.

Crochet class: This class will extend to March/April. The January/February beginner crochet classes are full so the library has decided to add another class. Classes will be held in March/April on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and will be led by local Prophetstown crocheter Nikol Hamstra. Cost will be $35 to participate and this includes yarn and hook. Youths and adults are encouraged to sign up by calling the library at 309-714-2699 or emailing hcadams1@yahoo.com.

Book Club: The next library book club meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17. The book will be “House Rules” by Jodi Picoult. If you would like to join the book club, email or call the library, which will order the book for you. Contact the library at 309-714-2699 or hcadams1@yahoo.com.

Lego Club: Lego Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. All ages are invited. Snacks will be provided.