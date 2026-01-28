60 people donate blood at Morrison’s American Red Cross January blood drive

Jeffry Bramm (front) and his daughter, Lisa Bramm Rogers, give blood in Morrison while tended by American Red Cross staff members. (Photo provided by Kaywyn Beswick)

The first American Red Cross Morrison Community Blood Drive of 2026 was held at St. Mary Church with the Ebenezer Church Women sponsoring the canteen.

Sixty people came in to assist in saving lives, American Red Cross Morrison Community Blood Program Leader Kaywyn Beswick said.

Beswick said the loyal whole blood donors who help save up to three lives were Martha Kophamer, Pam Shank, Deb Adolph, Joan Vander Bleek, Cathie Downs, Lory Oudekerk, Lyle Bush, Jenna Landheer, Ken Gooley, Kerry Kennedy, Lisa Nice, Larry Tichler, Jackie Damhoff, Ray Hagar, Nancy Shank, David Stickel, Mary Boelkens, Kelsie Lowery, Brad Bielema, Randy Kuehl, Stephanie Vavra, Chris Hawkins, Amy Oudekerk, Dave Temple, Joe R. Bielema, Tim West, Susan Gomez, Kari Forster, Shanna Given, Louise Clark, Kevin Hook, Kelly Smith, Valerie Pell, Luke Vander Bleek, John Clark, Kaywyn Beswick and 10 people (four women and six men) who did not want their names published.

The double-red-cell/Power Red donors who help save two lives were Doran Dockstader, Eric Plaut, Mel Johnson, Bob Barajas, Dick Wieneke, Ron Shank, Keith Wiersema, Michael Stansifer, Daniel McEleney and two first-time donors who opted to not have their names published.

Thirteen pin milestones were reached at the blood drive. Donors who secured one-gallon pins were John Clark and Michael Stansifer. Four donors received two-gallon pins – Penny Milnes, Valerie Pell, and two gentlemen who did not want their names published. Eric Plaut obtained a three-gallon pin. Lory Oudekerk received a five-gallon pin. Ten-gallon pins were earned by Stephanie Vavra and David Stickel. The 15-gallon pin was attained by Kaywyn Beswick. A 16-gallon pin went to Ron Shank.

A 34-gallon milestone was reached by Doran Dockstader.

Between these 13 donors, a total of 103 gallons of blood was donated, Beswick said.

“This is a tremendous deed,” Beswick said. “I am so very proud of all the donors who give. We are such a blessed community.”

Boy Scout Isaac Blevins (left) earned a medical/health badge by escorting donors at the Morrison American Red Cross blood drive. He is pictured with his grandmother, Stephanie Vavra (right), who topped off her 10-gallon milestone at the drive, and Kaywyn Beswick, Morrison ARC Blood Program leader. (Photo provided by the American Red Cross)

Another fantastic occurrence at the blood drive happened when grandmother Stephanie Vavra reached her 10-gallon milestone, and her grandson, Isaac Blevins, earned his medical badge for Scouts by escorting at the blood drive.

Although there were 12 appointment cancellations and six “no-show” appointments, four walk-ins helped correct that deficit. Seven deferrals are about average for drives and the ARC expects it.

“I am actually not surprised with that high number of cancellations and no-shows, with all the sickness that has been going around since the holidays,” Beswick said. “January is always one of my lowest drives in attendance, with winter illnesses, and a lot of my donors also are snowbirds. We ended up with 60 good units, which met ACR‘s goal.

“I am so happy to finally attain the goal. I take it personally when I do not achieve what the American Red Cross is asking me to obtain. I know that I shouldn’t, but I take this volunteer responsibility very seriously.”

She said she appreciated the Rev. Slawomir Zimodro for allowing the Red Cross to host four of the annual blood drives at St. Mary’s.

Those who bought and prepared sandwiches and cookies for the donors and staff were the Ebenezer Ladies’ Aid, Deb Adolph, Barb Domdey, Jane Haan, Barb Prins, Maisie Renkes, Mary Vos, Joan Zuidema and Pat Zuidema. Terry Hoehn cleared the church hall for the blood drive the day before and returned after the drive to help put everything back, Beswick said.

ARC volunteer Pat Pendgraft ran the registration desk and signed up several donors for the next two blood drives and Rick Barr escorted donors from the lounge chairs to the canteen after their donations.

The next ARC Morrison Community Blood Drive will be from noon to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the United Methodist Church with the Bethesda Lutheran Church sponsoring the canteen that day. Bring your spouse, a coworker, a friend, a neighbor, a parent, a sibling, or child who is 16 years old or older.

Appointment requests or questions can be texted to Beswick’s cellphone at 815-718-5117 or email kaywynbeswick@gmail.com.