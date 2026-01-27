Rock Falls native Jakob Junis signs with Texas Rangers

Jakob Junis, a Rock Falls native who spent last season pitching for the Cleveland Guardians, recently signed with the Texas Rangers.

The right-handed pitcher, who spent last year in relief, agreed to a one-year contract worth $4 million, according to MLB.com. The 33-year-old appeared in 57 games, finishing with a 2.97 earned-run average and 4-1 record in 66.2 innings pitched.

It was the first season in his nine-year MLB career he did not make a start. Junis made six starts in 2024.

The Rangers had the best team ERA in the American League last season at 3.47. The Guardians were second at 3.70.

Junis made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2017, where he played for five seasons. He’s also played for the Giants, Brewers and Reds before joining Cleveland last season. He has a career record of 46-46 and a 4.36 ERA.

Junis graduated from Rock Falls in 2011 and was drafted by the Royals in the same year.