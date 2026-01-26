Prophetstown-Lyndon food pantry open every Tuesday

The Prophetstown-Lyndon Food Pantry is open from 9-11 a.m. every Tuesday.

The food pantry is located at the American Legion Hall at 215 Washington St., Prophetstown.

The food pantry continues to receive many generous donations from individuals, companies and organizations each quarter. The food pantry board would like to thank everyone who donated to the program in October, November and December 2025.

The food pantry thanks the following organizations for their donations in the past quarter: Alure, Shaw’s Market, the First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown, the River Church, Leon United Methodist Church, Advent Christian Church, FLAG, Prophetstown Middle School, St. Catherine Catholic Church, GE Retired Women, Prophetstown United Methodist Church, Table 52, WELCA, Dan Drummet Memorial Fund, Marilyn Jones Charitable Fund, Royal Neighbors, and Prophet Hills Country Club Bingo Group.

The food pantry has received many donations from individuals during the last quarter. The Board wants to thank all the people who donated to the pantry for their generosity: Beth Zuidema, Joan and Michael Bryan, Joan McCowen, Stu and Becky Richter, Doug Earl, Al and Sherri Turner, Richard Maronde III, Kenny and Gayle Tegeler, Charlotte Ackerman, Marcia Chamberlain, Marcia Cruze, Neil Decker, Betty Dennis, Eileen Detra, Darryl Dieterle, Lois Drummet, Marcia and Allen Dragolovich, Betty Frank, Ben and Jeanne Frank, Janet Goodell, Dawn and Chuck Gorman, Larry and Laura Griffiths, Don Hand, Cindy Hoogerwerf, Dell Hummel, Mike and Joan Irwin, Douglas Jorgenson, Alice Kaiser, David and Nadine Lyon, James McCue Sr., Joe Mickley, Robyn Moresi, Tom Nance, Lee Nelson, Donna and Michael O’Brien, Bradley and Marilyn Oncken, Lisa Peterson, Maris K. Peterson, Garett and Rose Ella Plumley, Allan Roder, Tom Roman, Tom and Sara Seifert, Brenda Smith, Sandy Smith, state Rep. Ryan Spain, Shane Stoudt, Luanne Urban, Joseph Wanderling, Ray and Judy Young, Ryan Woolums, Janet Hull, Doug Dunlap, Sherri Waite, and Bruce Johnson.

The Food Pantry Board also wishes to express gratitude for the donations of anonymous groups and individuals.

The next meeting of the Food Pantry Board is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 14 at the American Legion Hall.