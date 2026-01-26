Marques Morel performance set for Jan. 30 in Savanna

Singer, songwriter, Marques Morel will ignite the Cultural Center with his music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, the Community Room, 406 Main, Savanna. (Photo Provided By Juliene McCormick)

Singer and songwriter Marques Morel will ignite the Savanna Cultural Center with his music at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

The event will be in the center’s Community Room, 406 Main St., Savanna.

Guests will be welcomed into the Community Room, which transforms, once a month, into a casual, nightclub-style atmosphere.

Marques kicks off the fifth year of such monthly, live and diverse performances. Snacks, coffee and a variety of wines will be offered.

Main Street offers various restaurants to visit before the concert: Manny’s, Papa Chubbies, Sippi Side, Hawg Dogs and Las Polamos.