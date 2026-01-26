Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Marques Morel performance set for Jan. 30 in Savanna

Singer, songwriter, Marques Morel will ignite the Cultural Center with his music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, the Community Room, 406 Main, Savanna.

Singer, songwriter, Marques Morel will ignite the Cultural Center with his music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, the Community Room, 406 Main, Savanna. (Photo Provided By Juliene McCormick)

By Shaw Local News Network

Singer and songwriter Marques Morel will ignite the Savanna Cultural Center with his music at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

The event will be in the center’s Community Room, 406 Main St., Savanna.

Guests will be welcomed into the Community Room, which transforms, once a month, into a casual, nightclub-style atmosphere.

Marques kicks off the fifth year of such monthly, live and diverse performances. Snacks, coffee and a variety of wines will be offered.

Main Street offers various restaurants to visit before the concert: Manny’s, Papa Chubbies, Sippi Side, Hawg Dogs and Las Polamos.

Local NewsLocalSavannaMusicFoodSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois