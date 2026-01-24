Lee County Board to allow farm animals in residential districts, but with restrictions

The Lee County Board voted Thursday to approve new rules related to the amount of farm animals allowed on residentially zoned properties in the county's unincorporated areas. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Lee County Board voted Thursday to approve new rules related to farm animals being allowed on residentially zoned properties in the county’s unincorporated areas.

In rural residential districts, the ordinance allows farm animals, and the number is determined based on the property’s acreage. In single-family residential districts, the ordinance allows up to six chickens on the property.

For both districts, the ordinance includes specific requirements related to fencing and total distance from neighboring property lines. It also only allows the animals to be kept as a secondary use to a home, according to the ordinance.

The changes do not apply to residents within the boundaries of municipalities that have their own zoning laws, Lee County Zoning Administrator Alice Henkel told Shaw Local. It is intended to ensure that designated residential areas remain residential.

The vote to approve the changes was unanimous, except for District 2 board member Reed Akre, who abstained. Board members Mike Book of District 4, Jason Anderson of District 3, Dean Freil of District 4, Chris Norberg of District 1 and Katie White of District 2 were absent.

Rural residential districts

Residents can raise farm animals and livestock on their property, but only as a secondary use to a home, not as a primary business. All animals, private kennels and stables must be at least 300 feet away from any house, except for the owner’s house, according to the ordinance.

The number of animals allowed is one animal unit per acre of land, but each animal has its own unit number. For example, on 1 acre of land, a resident could have one horse or four goats. The total number of animals should be multiplied by the corresponding unit factor and be equal to or less than the total number of acres.

The ordinance lists the animal unit numbers as 1 for horses and cattle, 0.5 for a pig, 0.2 for fowl, 0.15 for sheep and goats, and 0.1 for poultry. For animals not listed, Henkel will determine their unit number, according to the ordinance.

Single-family residential districts

According to the ordinance, no other farm animals or livestock are allowed to be kept on single-family residential district properties except for chickens.

Restrictions include:

only six chickens are allowed at any one time and no roosters

owners must have and maintain adequate fencing and/or an enclosure large enough to keep the chickens on the property at all times

all enclosures and fencing must be located at least 15 feet from any property line and must not be placed in any front or side yards

maintaining the property “in a clean and sanitary condition at all times,“ “to retain a residential character” and so that it doesn’t “become a nuisance”

manure, excrement and waste must be cleaned up on a regular basis

no slaughtering or processing of chickens is allowed on the property

if there are no chickens on the property for at least 90 consecutive days, the enclosure and/or fencing must be removed

If any of those requirements are violated, the property owner or occupant might be required to remove the chickens from the property, and a fee up to $500 could be imposed for each day a violation occurs.

Henkel also can refer violations to the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution as a misdemeanor, with a sentence of up to six months, fines or both, but the goal is compliance, and it would be rare for penalties to be that harsh.

For information, call the Lee County Building and Zoning Office at 815-288-3643.