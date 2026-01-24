Discover Dixon announces 2026 event schedule

Jaylea Avila (left), 5, Zadie Barber, 13, and Lyndie Kastner, 13, of Dixon have their picture taken in a Halloween display Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest. (Alex T. Paschal)

Discover Dixon is proud to announce its 2026 event schedule, highlighted by the return of Sauk Valley Bank and Raynor Garage Doors as Pinnacle Sponsors for another year.

Their continued investment as event season sponsors reflects a strong and ongoing commitment to the Dixon community, according to a news release. By choosing to support Discover Dixon’s lineup of events again in 2026, both organizations are helping to ensure the continued success of programs that bring residents, visitors and businesses together throughout the year.

Discover Dixon’s 2026 event season will feature a full calendar of community favorites, including:

April 17: Best of Dixon Gala

May 27 to Aug. 5: Dixon City Market

May 30: Dement Town Music Fest

June through August: Music at the Square, Fitness Fridays

June 6: Summer Block Party

June 9: Legislative Luncheon

July 3: Brush & Bloom

July 24: Annual Golf Outing

Aug. 5: Dixon City Market Jr.

Aug. 8: Venetian Night

September/October (date TBD): Ultimate Tailgate

Oct. 17: Scarecrow Festival

Oct. 24: Treat Street Parade & Palooza

Nov. 28: Shop Small Saturday

Dec. 4: Christmas Walk

Dec. 11: Santa at the Cabin

With a mix of signature events, family-friendly activities and community-driven programming, the 2026 season is designed to support local businesses, encourage citywide engagement and celebrate all that Dixon has to offer.

Additional details, including event times and updates, will be announced throughout the year.

For more information about Discover Dixon and upcoming events, visit discoverdixon.com.