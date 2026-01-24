Discover Dixon announces 2026 event schedule

Discover Dixon is proud to announce its 2026 event schedule, highlighted by the return of Sauk Valley Bank and Raynor Garage Doors as Pinnacle Sponsors for another year.
Their continued investment as event season sponsors reflects a strong and ongoing commitment to the Dixon community, according to a news release. By choosing to support Discover Dixon’s lineup of events again in 2026, both organizations are helping to ensure the continued success of programs that bring residents, visitors and businesses together throughout the year.
Discover Dixon’s 2026 event season will feature a full calendar of community favorites, including:
- April 17: Best of Dixon Gala
- May 27 to Aug. 5: Dixon City Market
- May 30: Dement Town Music Fest
- June through August: Music at the Square, Fitness Fridays
- June 6: Summer Block Party
- June 9: Legislative Luncheon
- July 3: Brush & Bloom
- July 24: Annual Golf Outing
- Aug. 5: Dixon City Market Jr.
- Aug. 8: Venetian Night
- September/October (date TBD): Ultimate Tailgate
- Oct. 17: Scarecrow Festival
- Oct. 24: Treat Street Parade & Palooza
- Nov. 28: Shop Small Saturday
- Dec. 4: Christmas Walk
- Dec. 11: Santa at the Cabin
With a mix of signature events, family-friendly activities and community-driven programming, the 2026 season is designed to support local businesses, encourage citywide engagement and celebrate all that Dixon has to offer.
Additional details, including event times and updates, will be announced throughout the year.
For more information about Discover Dixon and upcoming events, visit discoverdixon.com.