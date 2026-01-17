Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

The Lazy Baker’s free sourdough bread class is Jan. 31 at Erie library

By Shaw Local News Network

You can bake sourdough bread without kneading, daily starter feedings or a strict baking schedule.

If you love crisp crust and airy sourdough but really want to be a lazy baker, you are invited to attend a free class at the Erie Public Library.

After this one-hour class, you’ll walk away with your own sourdough starter and the Lazy Sourdough Method as well as a few samples of fresh-baked sourdough.

The class will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at 802 Eighth Ave., Erie.

Registration is required to reserve your sourdough starter. Email director@eriepubliclibrary.com or call 309-659-2707 to reserve your spot.

ErieWhiteside CountyLibrary programsSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois