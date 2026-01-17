The Lazy Baker’s free sourdough bread class is Jan. 31 at Erie library

You can bake sourdough bread without kneading, daily starter feedings or a strict baking schedule.

If you love crisp crust and airy sourdough but really want to be a lazy baker, you are invited to attend a free class at the Erie Public Library.

After this one-hour class, you’ll walk away with your own sourdough starter and the Lazy Sourdough Method as well as a few samples of fresh-baked sourdough.

The class will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at 802 Eighth Ave., Erie.

Registration is required to reserve your sourdough starter. Email director@eriepubliclibrary.com or call 309-659-2707 to reserve your spot.