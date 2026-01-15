Triple Espresso’s Feb. 14 date at The Dixon: Historic Theatre postponed

FILE: Private box seats are along the edge of the upper level at The Historic: Dixon Theatre. (Cody Cutter)

Due to unforeseen circumstances on the production side, the management at The Dixon: Historic Theatre regrets to inform the public that the scheduled event on Feb. 14, Triple Espresso, is being postponed and will not be showing at the theater next month.

With how full the 2026 season already is, theater management was not able to work out a new date this year to perform. Triple Espresso will be rescheduled to open at The Dixon in early 2027.

Nothing else about the planned season has changed at this time, and management is working on plans to substitute another act in place of Triple Espresso, but those plans are still in motion, and there are no updates regarding a replacement at this time, according to theater management.

The theater’s Spring Season still will open with Windy City Dueling Pianos on Jan. 31 and Thunderstruck, MJ Illusions and Ray Scott to fill out February.

An email has been sent out to ticket buyers informing them of the schedule change, and refunds will be issued upon request.