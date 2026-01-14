Shaw Local

A Knight of Bourbon, Beer and Wine set for Jan. 17 in Dixon

Several beers and wine were up for sampling Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at the the Dixon Knights of Columbus’ tasting along with a live and silent auction.

Several beers and wine were up for sampling Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at the Dixon Knights of Columbus’ tasting along with a live and silent auction. This year's event is Saturday, Jan. 17. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Alex T. Paschal

Dixon Knights of Columbus 690 will host a Knight of Bourbon, Beer and Wine on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The event will be from 6-9 p.m. at the KayCee Club located at 506 W. Third St., Dixon. August Hill Winery and Whiskey Acres Distilling will be present with a selection of drinks. A variety of beers also will be served.

Hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a dessert auction will all be part of the fun.

Funds will go toward the Catholic Education Scholarship that helps support local Catholic Schools. Tickets are $30 for five samples.

Call Dave at 815-440-6893 for more information, or visit the Facebook page, kofc690.

