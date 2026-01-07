Munroe selected executive director of The Next Picture Show

The Next Picture Show in Dixon has announced the appointment of Chance D. Munroe as its new executive director, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Munroe succeeds Donna Smith, who resigned in December.

A native of the Dixon area, Munroe brings a strong background in community engagement, arts advocacy, and nonprofit leadership to the role.

Born in Dixon in 1995, he grew up in the Oregon School District and graduated in 2013. He earned an associate degree from Sauk Valley Community College in 2015 and a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from National University in 2023. Munroe is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education at Northern Illinois University.

After marrying in 2018, Munroe and his spouse spent several years in Colorado Springs, where he developed an appreciation for its active arts and culture scene before returning to the Dixon area in early 2023.

Since returning to the region, Munroe has remained actively involved in community life. He previously served as community manager at Riveworks Coworking, where he partnered with The Next Picture Show to rotate artwork by TNPS artists throughout the space, expanding visibility for regional artists and introducing new audiences to their work.

Most recently, Munroe served as executive director of the Oregon Chamber of Commerce, where he built strong relationships with local businesses, community members, media outlets, and elected leaders.

“The arts have the unique ability to bring people together,” Munroe said. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundation at The Next Picture Show and help the gallery continue serving as a creative hub for Dixon and the Sauk Valley.”

Munroe brings a people-first approach to leadership and is committed to advancing the gallery’s mission to support artists and enrich the region’s cultural life.

For more information about The Next Picture Show, visit thenextpictureshow.org.