Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Heritage Square Dixon receives $7,000 grant to enhance residents’ well-being

Unrecognizable grandmother and her granddaughter holding hands.

A $7,000 grant will help fund improvements to Heritage Square Dixon’s rehabilitation room, outdoor gathering areas, and entertainment center – spaces that play a vital role in residents’ physical strength, emotional well-being and sense of community. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Heritage Square Dixon, a nonprofit senior living community serving the Dixon area for more than 50 years, has received a $7,000 grant from the William & Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation to support enhancements to resident-focused spaces that promote rehabilitation, connection, and quality of life.

The grant will help fund improvements to Heritage Square Dixon’s rehabilitation room, outdoor gathering areas, and entertainment center – spaces that play a vital role in residents’ physical strength, emotional well-being and sense of community.

“When families entrust us with the care of their loved ones, they are seeking more than excellent clinical services – they want a place that truly feels like home,” said Dan Howard, administrator of Heritage Square Dixon. “This generous support from the William & Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation allows us to invest in and encourage social connection and joy, which are essential to our mission.”

Heritage Square Dixon offers a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing, with no entrance fees and a mission-driven promise that no resident will be asked to leave due to financial hardship. Recognized by the Illinois Department of Public Health as a 5-star facility and a recipient of Telligen’s B.E.S.T. in Class award for quality and safety, Heritage Square Dixon is committed to providing compassionate, dignified care in an affordable, nonprofit setting.

The William & Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation supports organizations and initiatives that strengthen communities and improve quality of life, with a focus on compassion, service and long-term impact.

“This investment is about more than facility upgrades,” Howard said. “It reflects a shared commitment to restoring independence, dignity and vibrancy in the lives of older adults who have contributed so much to our community.”

DixonGrantsSenior CitizensSauk Valley Front HeadlinesHealthHealth Care
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois