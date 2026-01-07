Heritage Square Dixon receives $7,000 grant to enhance residents’ well-being

A $7,000 grant will help fund improvements to Heritage Square Dixon’s rehabilitation room, outdoor gathering areas, and entertainment center – spaces that play a vital role in residents’ physical strength, emotional well-being and sense of community. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Heritage Square Dixon, a nonprofit senior living community serving the Dixon area for more than 50 years, has received a $7,000 grant from the William & Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation to support enhancements to resident-focused spaces that promote rehabilitation, connection, and quality of life.

The grant will help fund improvements to Heritage Square Dixon’s rehabilitation room, outdoor gathering areas, and entertainment center – spaces that play a vital role in residents’ physical strength, emotional well-being and sense of community.

“When families entrust us with the care of their loved ones, they are seeking more than excellent clinical services – they want a place that truly feels like home,” said Dan Howard, administrator of Heritage Square Dixon. “This generous support from the William & Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation allows us to invest in and encourage social connection and joy, which are essential to our mission.”

Heritage Square Dixon offers a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing, with no entrance fees and a mission-driven promise that no resident will be asked to leave due to financial hardship. Recognized by the Illinois Department of Public Health as a 5-star facility and a recipient of Telligen’s B.E.S.T. in Class award for quality and safety, Heritage Square Dixon is committed to providing compassionate, dignified care in an affordable, nonprofit setting.

The William & Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation supports organizations and initiatives that strengthen communities and improve quality of life, with a focus on compassion, service and long-term impact.

“This investment is about more than facility upgrades,” Howard said. “It reflects a shared commitment to restoring independence, dignity and vibrancy in the lives of older adults who have contributed so much to our community.”