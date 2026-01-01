Polo boys basketball wins LaMoille tournament: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

LaMoille Tournament

Polo 56, Galva 39: JT Stephenson scored 20 points, Mercer Mumford had 19 and Jordan Reed added 13 as the Marcos won the tourney title. Polo took control with a 13-3 advantage in the second quarter.

Amboy 46, Leland 42: Rylan McNinch led the Clippers with 16 points and Tanner Welch had 10 in the win.

Effingham-Teutopolic Christmas Classic

Dixon 65, Central A&M 54: Brody Nicklaus scored 20 points to help lead the Dukes to a win. Brady Feit and Zander Wilson each scored nine points for Dixon.

St. Anthony 59, Oregon 57: The Hawks were hit by St. Anthony’s 25-6 fourth-quarter run in the loss. Tucker O’Brien scored 13 points while Nole Campos and Cooper Johnson each scored 11.

Taylorville Holiday Tournament

Mt. Zion 58, Sterling 42: AJ Coleman led Sterling with 13 points and Jack Saathoff added 10 in the setback. Sterling was outscored 17-7 in the second quarter.