Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Michelle Naftzger

Erie-Prophetstown senior wrestler Michelle Naftzger is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. She is E-P's first female wrestler to eclipse 100 career wins. (Photo contributed by Erie-Prophetstown)

Name: Michelle Naftzger

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Girls wrestling

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: Naftzger became E-P’s first female wrestler to eclipse 100 career wins after a pin against United Township. She is 101-42 for her career and 12-1 this season, with her only loss coming in the Zimmerman Invitational championship. She is a three-time returning state qualifier and finished fifth at 130 pounds. Naftzger also was the first Panthers girls wrestler to place at state.

“Michelle is not only an outstanding athlete, but an outstanding leader on and off the mat,” coach Thad Jacobs said. “She carries a great mentality and work ethic that will take her extremely far in her future. I am very fortunate and glad I am able to coach someone like her.”

Naftzger is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. Here is a Q&A with the senior standout.

What drew you to wrestling, and how did you first get into it?

Naftzger: I first started wrestling because of my brother, although it took a lot of convincing before my parents finally decided to let me do it. I started wrestling in first grade.

What do you like about wrestling? Have you learned anything from it?

Naftzger: I have always loved just how physical the sport of wrestling is. There are a lot of components that go into making a good wrestler like strength, technique, endurance, quick-thinking, etc., and wrestling has taught me all of these skills.

You recently hit 100 career victories. What can you say about that accomplishment? What went into reaching that mark?

Naftzger: Hitting my 100 career wins was an exciting moment that I have worked for not only the last four years, but since I started wrestling. Getting to achieve that 100th win in front of a home crowd was amazing, and it meant a lot to have so many people come out and support. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without my coaches, teammates, friends and family supporting me along the way.

Erie-Prophetstown senior wrestler Michelle Naftzger is pictured with head coach Thad Jacobs, right, and assistant coach Tharren Jacobs. She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after becoming the first E-P girls wrestler to reach 100 career wins. (photo contributed by Thad Jacobs)

What are your goals this season?

Naftzger: Last year, I became the first E-P girl to place at state, taking fifth at 130 pounds, and my goal for this year is to become a four-time state qualifier and climb higher up on that podium at state. Our team has also been doing very well in our duals this year, which has been very exciting to watch as our team has grown each year.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Naftzger: Golf, track, tractor pulling

Do you have a favorite quote?

Naftzger: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” - Proverbs‬ ‭3‬:‭5‬-‭6‬ ‭

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Naftzger: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite TV show or movie?

Naftzger: ”Gilmore Girls"

Favorite music artist or genre?

Naftzger: Cody Johnson

Any idea what you want to do after high school?

Naftzger: Continue to wrestle and golf at a four-year university and graduate with a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing.