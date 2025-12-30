Rock Falls’ $31.5M fire death verdict, Project Rock among Sauk Valley’s top stories of 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the Sauk Valley’s top stories of the year:

Jury awards $31.5 million to widow of Sterling firefighter

A Whiteside County jury on Nov, 14 awarded $31.5 million to the widow and daughters of Sterling Lt. Garrett Ramos, who died fighting a house fire in Rock Falls in December 2021.

The jury found former Rock Falls Fire Chief Cris Bouwens and current Chief Ken Wolf each 50% responsible for Ramos’ death.

Ramos fell through a hole into an unknown basement while fighting the blaze and issued two mayday calls that command officers heard but couldn’t identify or locate. He survived 17 minutes in the basement before dying from asphyxia.

The lawsuit claimed that fire officials showed willful disregard by failing to ask residents about a basement, not appointing a safety officer promptly, failing to properly account for firefighters at the fire scene after the maydays were issued and keeping firefighters inside the deteriorating structure despite worsening conditions.

Defense attorneys argued that Ramos shared responsibility by not staying with his partner and failing to identify himself clearly in mayday calls. The verdict came after just three hours of jury deliberation following seven days of testimony.

Dixon’s Project Rock takes shape over Rock River

Dixon was awarded a $4.6 million grant from the state of Illinois, administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation, to complete Project Rock, the fourth and final phase of the Riverfront Master Plan. The announcement was made in October.

Project Rock will create a pedestrian and bike path bridge across the historic railroad bridge spanning the Rock River and add 1.8 miles of new pathway connections throughout Dixon. The project also delivers major improvements to Page Park’s roads and pathways, further enhancing access and recreation for residents and visitors.

A worker drills into concrete Thursday, August 7, 2025, as progress is being made at Project Rock in Dixon.

State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, highlighted the project’s significance, noting that “Project Rock will have a transformational impact on Dixon’s historic downtown and the entire riverfront region. Generations of leaders, from multiple governments as well as the private sector, have committed themselves to planning and executing successful redevelopment along our Rock River.

“The state of Illinois has been and continues to be a partner in that legacy as we ensure Project Rock achieves its full potential for our citizens.”

This award builds on Dixon’s earlier success in securing a $13 million federal RAISE grant for the project. Rising construction costs in recent years created a funding gap, but the new state grant ensures Project Rock can now move forward without delay, according to a city news release.

The city’s previously pledged $4.6 million in local funding will remain available for future infrastructure priorities, city officials said.

The $4.6 million grant was part of the Local Program Funding initiative created under Public Act 103-0589, which dedicated $400 million to enhance local transportation assets, promote complete street initiatives, and improve safety. More than 1,900 applications totaling over $5 billion were submitted statewide, with Dixon’s proposal selected based on readiness, mobility benefits, and place-based hardship, according to the release.

Coloma Township residents lash out over property tax increase

The Coloma Township Board faced vehement protest from a large crowd Wednesday, Dec. 10, before voting 3-2 to approve a 43% property tax hike.

About 60 township residents poured into the Rock Falls Community Building to attend the public hearing held just before the board cast its vote.

Coloma Township Supervisor Kristine Dobbs explained to residents that without the increase, the township would eventually run out of money due to financial struggles. She blamed the current financial woes on the township’s previous leadership as attendees sporadically – and loudly – commented during her explanation.

Township resident Mike Higley said many homeowners in the township won't be able to afford it and questioned how they're supposed to pay not only their increased tax bill, but for essentials like groceries.

Township resident Mike Higley said many homeowners in the township won’t be able to afford it and questioned how they’re supposed to pay not only their increased tax bill, but for essentials like groceries.

“In this town, we’re paying double the taxes we should be paying. If I get any more increases, I’m going to have to sell my home,” Higley said.

The township’s total 2025 property tax levy request is $507,203, up 43.07% from the total $354,521 that it received from 2024 taxes, according to the levy.

The township’s 2025 property tax rate is set at 35.87 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the 2024 rate of 27.37 cents.

That results in an estimated bill increase of $39 for a home valued at $171,408, according to the approved levy.

Township Assessor Dave Hand explained the township’s portion is only about 2.4% of a resident’s total tax bill. Rock Falls Township High School and East Coloma-Nelson school districts make up a large portion of the bill, which also includes the city of Rock Falls, Whiteside County, Coloma Township Park District and several other taxing bodies.

Rock Falls man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in fatal stabbing case

A Rock Falls man was sentenced to 20 years in prison May 22 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and admitting he fatally stabbed a man he considered a friend.

Kyle M. Cooper, 36, of Rock Falls pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 14 stabbing death of Daniel J. Gordon, 27, also of Rock Falls. Gordon was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen during an altercation with Cooper about 2 a.m. that day in the 600 block of West 20th Street in Rock Falls. Gordon died later that day at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Cooper, originally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the death, was heading toward trial in the case – a trial that was set to get underway May 15 – when his attorney announced during a hearing the day before that a plea agreement had been reached.

"When you get to hell, beware, I might be in charge," Dan Gordon said when addressing Kyle Cooper on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Whiteside County Circuit Court in Morrison. Cooper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 14 stabbing death of Gordon's son, Daniel J. Gordon of Rock Falls.

Whiteside County Circuit Court Judge James Heuerman sentenced Cooper to that which was laid out in the plea agreement - the maximum possible sentence of 20 years, one year of supervised release and credit for 97 days served. He also ordered Cooper to pay by June 6, 2035, the charge’s minimum fine of $75 and $250 for DNA collected from the crime scene.

Woman killed in Emerson fire

A 32-year-old woman died as a result of a Jan. 19 fire in Emerson.

Christina M. Haugen died in the fire at 5500 Mill St. in Emerson, Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker announced Jan. 21 after an autopsy conducted earlier that day.

The two-story house caught fire about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Haugen, the home’s resident, was discovered about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, during a recovery mission conducted by the Sterling Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters continue their search Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, for a possible victim of a house fire in rural Sterling.

On Jan. 19, Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters and CGH EMS were called to the scene of a reported structure fire with flames and smoke visible. Mutual aid from surrounding departments including Morrison, Chadwick, Dixon Rural Fire and Polo was requested while units were en route, according to a news release from the Sterling Fire Department.

Sterling firefighters arrived on scene within 10 minutes and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the first floor of the structure. A second alarm was requested later, bringing a total of 16 departments to the scene, according to the release.

Fire crews made multiple attempts to search the interior of the structure but were forced to evacuate because of heavy fire conditions and a partial collapse of the ceiling on the first floor, according to the release.