Regional Office of Education to receive $337K education grant; Black Hawk gets $202K

The Illinois Community College Board has announced $9.3 million in Innovative Bridge and Transition Grants to support initiatives that help Illinois residents transition more effectively into postsecondary education, job training, and high-demand careers.

Regional Office of Education 47, which includes Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties, has been awarded $337,500. Black Hawk College in Moline will receive $202,220.

These grants, awarded to community colleges and partner organizations across the state, expand access to bridge programming, adult education pathways, wrap-around supports, and transition services designed to meet the needs of today’s learners and employers.

“The Innovative Bridge and Transition Grant Program continues to be one of our most powerful tools for opening doors to education and career opportunities across Illinois,” ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham said. “These grants allow our colleges to build strong, seamless pathways that help learners gain the skills they need, connect with in-demand industries and ultimately achieve long-term economic mobility.”

The IBT Grant Program supports projects that serve adults and youths who may face academic, linguistic or socioeconomic barriers to college and career entry. Through targeted instruction, advising, and hands-on training, the program ensures students can successfully move from foundational learning into certificate, degree, and workforce programs.

“Our community colleges continue to innovate and collaborate to ensure more Illinoisans can access and succeed in postsecondary education,” Durham said. “The IBT program helps us remove barriers so learners can take the next step toward a meaningful and fulfilling career.”

The fiscal 2026 grants will support a range of initiatives, including adult education bridge courses, high school-to-college transition programming, career pathway expansion, student support services, and partnerships that connect learning to real employment opportunities.