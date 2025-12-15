Things to Do: Catch a Sinatra-style concert in Fulton, play Scrabble in Morrison

Here’s a list of upcoming things to do in Fulton, Morrison, Albany and Prophetstown:
- Travis Hosette performance at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton: The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton will host a Wild Winter Wednesday musical program with Travis Hosette on Dec. 17. Hosette impersonates and sings Sinatra-like vocals professionally for all sorts of special events throughout eastern Iowa, western Illinois, and as far away as Milwaukee and Cincinnati. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, hot cider and Mill treats. The program begins about 9:15 a.m. The building is handicap accessible. The program is free and open to the public. The Windmill Cultural Center is located at 111 10th Ave., Fulton.
- The Symphony of Lights: Drive through the Symphony of Lights from now through Dec. 30 at Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa. The display can be viewed Monday to Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle (up to 10 passengers) or $2 per person for larger vehicles.
- Christmas caroling in Albany: Community Christmas caroling begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22. Meet at the Shell Station in Albany.
- Prophetstown library hosts Dungeons and Dragons play: The role-playing game club meets from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library. This is for anyone ages 10 and older. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books, etc. Stop by or call the library at 309-714-2699 with any questions.
- Play Scrabble in Morrison: Play the popular game from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Community Room at Odell Public Library in Morrison.