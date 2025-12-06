Dixon Park District challenges community to ‘Rock River Rush’ Polar Plunge to fund nature education

Jackson Wolf, 9, dives into a pool during a spirited game of kick ball Tuesday, June 18, 2024 during Dixon Park District’s SPARK Camp. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon Park District Nature Center is inviting the community to take a chilly plunge for a great cause at the annual Rock River Rush - Polar Plunge fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13.

This high-energy event is more than a thrilling cold shock; it is a vital fundraiser dedicated to supporting the Lowell Park Nature Center and its affordable, high-quality summer camp programs.

Every dollar raised goes directly toward offering children and adults essential education and recreation centered on nature and conservation at Lowell Park.

How to make a splash and support nature education

This event is the fundraiser, and you don’t have to freeze to be a hero.

The Plunge Only ($10 Donation): Take the icy dip! You get bragging rights and a legendary story.

The Beanie Buddy ($25 Donation): Donate $25 and score an awesome Lowell Park Branded Beanie! (Plunge optional).

The Full Kit Hero ($50 Donation): Donate $50 and get the full kit: a Lowell Park Branded Beanie and a T-Shirt! (Plunge optional).

The plunge will be from 10-11 a.m.

More information and the donation link are available at https://www.dixonparkdistrict.com/naturecenter/.