Dixon Park District challenges community to ‘Rock River Rush’ Polar Plunge to fund nature education

Icy December event supports affordable summer camp programs at Lowell Park

Jackson Wolf, 9, dives into a pool during a spirited game of kick ball Tuesday, June 18, 2024 during Dixon Park District’s SPARK Camp.

Jackson Wolf, 9, dives into a pool during a spirited game of kick ball Tuesday, June 18, 2024 during Dixon Park District’s SPARK Camp. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon Park District Nature Center is inviting the community to take a chilly plunge for a great cause at the annual Rock River Rush - Polar Plunge fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13.

This high-energy event is more than a thrilling cold shock; it is a vital fundraiser dedicated to supporting the Lowell Park Nature Center and its affordable, high-quality summer camp programs.

Every dollar raised goes directly toward offering children and adults essential education and recreation centered on nature and conservation at Lowell Park.

How to make a splash and support nature education

This event is the fundraiser, and you don’t have to freeze to be a hero.

The Plunge Only ($10 Donation): Take the icy dip! You get bragging rights and a legendary story.

The Beanie Buddy ($25 Donation): Donate $25 and score an awesome Lowell Park Branded Beanie! (Plunge optional).

The Full Kit Hero ($50 Donation): Donate $50 and get the full kit: a Lowell Park Branded Beanie and a T-Shirt! (Plunge optional).

The plunge will be from 10-11 a.m.

More information and the donation link are available at https://www.dixonparkdistrict.com/naturecenter/.

