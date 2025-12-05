Lee County sheriff supports efforts for collaboration, improvements to SAFE-T Act

Gov. JB Pritzker recently expressed a willingness to consider changes to the SAFE-T Act after several tragic incidents have renewed concerns about how the law functions in real-world situations.

Illinois sheriffs welcome this opportunity for meaningful collaboration and constructive dialogue.

We see firsthand how policy decisions impact victims, communities, law enforcement officers and the criminal justice system as a whole.

Our goal is to ensure the system is fair, transparent and effectively keeps our communities safe. To support that effort, Illinois sheriffs are respectfully requesting consideration of the following areas of improvement:

Expand judicial discretion in pretrial detention. Judges receive the facts of each case, review criminal histories, listen to victims and assess the risk an individual may pose. They should have the ability to make detention decisions based on these facts, not simply a narrow list of qualifying offenses. Restoring broader judicial discretion will help courts make balanced, informed decisions that protect both individual rights and community safety.

Expand the list of detainable offenses. Current statute limits the ability to detain individuals even in cases where circumstances, behavior patterns or criminal history indicate a clear risk to the public. Many offenses cannot be evaluated solely by the name of the charge. If the system continues to rely on lists of detainable offenses, that list must be significantly expanded to reflect real-world safety needs.

Improve transparency in sentencing. Illinois residents deserve a clear understanding of how sentencing works. Statutory sentencing ranges often do not reflect the actual time served after credit, good time or other adjustments. This lack of clarity can unintentionally erode public confidence. Greater transparency will help victims, families and communities understand outcomes and expectations.

A commitment to partnership and solutions. I, along with other Illinois sheriffs, stand ready to work directly with Gov. Pritzker, legislative leaders, prosecutors, judges and community stakeholders to refine the SAFE-T Act in ways that improve safety, fairness and trust statewide. We are committed to protecting the safety of every resident in our communities.

We believe strongly that these changes are not about undoing reform, they are about ensuring reforms function as intended and do not unintentionally place victims, communities or officers at risk. We are committed to being constructive partners in developing solutions that keep Illinois safe and support a justice system the public can rely on.

Sheriffs across Illinois remain willing, prepared and eager to assist in this important work.

Clay Whelan is the Lee County sheriff.