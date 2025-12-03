Shaw Local

December’s Job Search Workshop at Sterling library will feature Tri-County Opportunities Council

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the library.

Leslie Neal of Tri-County Opportunities Council will be the guest speaker and will be providing information about the services offered by TCOC.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the IDES Vet Rep will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers.

The workshop, free and open to the public, is sponsored by BEST, Inc. and IDES.

