Eastland boys beat Forreston in OT: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Eastland 46, Forreston 44: The Cougars scored 11 points in overtime to get the win. Parker Krogman scored 16 points, Zy Haverland scored 10 and Wyatt Carroll added 10. Connor Politsch led Forreston with 17 points, Mickey Probst had 10 and Kendall Erdmann scored 10.

Faith Christian 66, Rockford Christian 53: Logan Baker had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Faith Christian. Brady Bivins had 20 points and Carson Bivins added 14 and eight rebounds in the win.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,839, Geneseo 2,321: Sarah Doughty led Sterling with a 722 series in the dual win. She had games of 247, 228 and 247. Geneseo’s Lexi Johnson was second with a 550.