Newman beats Marengo 79-46: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 79, Marengo 46: Ashton Miner scored 17 points and George Jungerman added 16 for Newman. Asher Ernst (13 points), Easton Coward (12) and Garret Matznick (11) also were in double figures for the Comets (2-0) at the Oregon tournament. All of Saturday’s games were cancelled due to anticipated inclement weather.

Dixon 64, Sandwich 53: The Dukes took a 22-11 lead in the first quarter to take control en route to their first win of the season. Brody Nicklaus scored 25 points lead Dixon (1-2), Armahn McGowan scored 15 and Xavion Jones added 10.

Rock Falls 63, Bureau Valley 56: The Rockets led 22-11 after the first quarter to grab the early momentum. Max Burns scored 14 points, Cole Heald had 22 and Cole Mulnix added 17 in the win.

United 56, Fulton 37: Jacob Voss led the Steamers with 13 points in the setback at the Orion invite. Fulton trailed 38-24 at halftime and scored just 13 points in the second half.

Mercer County 56, Fulton 36: Landen Leu scored 16 points and Jacob Voss added 10 in the loss. Voss was named all-tournament for the Steamers.

Mendota 68, Morrison 23: Morrison trailed 35-6 at halftime in the loss at the Oregon tournament. Cole Tillman scored 22 points for Mendota.