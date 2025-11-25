Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old Settlers Cabin in Dixon

Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old Settlers Cabin from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, at 115 Lincoln Statue Drive in Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft/mkrabbenhoeft@shawmedia.com)

Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old Settlers Cabin from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, at 115 Lincoln Statue Drive in Dixon.

This free Discover Dixon event is made possible alongside the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, which opens the cabin for this event.

The event is presented this year by Community State Bank, with additional support from the 2025 event season pinnacle sponsors for Discover Dixon: Raynor Garage Doors and Sauk Valley Bank.

Participants can enjoy the holiday lights at Presidents Park while visiting the cabin.

The annual holiday display is made possible by the Dixon Park District, the city of Dixon and Discover Dixon.