Whiteside Area Career Center selects October students of the month

The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its selection of students of the month for October.

They are:

Owen Mandrell (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Owen Mandrell is a Rock Falls High School senior studying criminal justice. He is the son of Tim and Amy Mandrell.

Drake Cole (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Drake Cole is a Newman Central Catholic High School senior studying building trades. He is the son of Chad and Stacey Cole.

Reagan Hammes (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Reagan Hammes is a senior at Newman Central Catholic High School who is studying allied health. She is the daughter of Tim and Bernadette Hammes.

Emma Cernich (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Emma Cernich is a senior at Rock Falls High School studying early childhood education. She is the daughter of Marty and Heather Cernich.

Brooklyn Arjes (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Brooklyn Arjes is a junior at Dixon High School studying health occupations. She is the daughter of Jesse and Kristi Arjes.

Jordyn Judd (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Jordyn Judd is a Milledgeville High School senior studying culinary arts. She is the daughter of Gary and Christie Judd.

Emma Rumley (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Emma Rumley is a Rock Falls High School senior studying digital media arts. She is the daughter of Shawn Rumley.

Alexzander Pena (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Alexzander Pena is a senior at AFC High School studying auto tech. He is the son of Myriah Pena.

Rachel Lance (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Rachel Lance is a junior at Dixon High School studying welding, machining and manufacturing. She is the daughter of Susan Lance.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For more information, visit wacc.com.