Jossy James drops career-high 32 in Sterling win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Sterling 61, Sherrard 47: Jossy James started her junior season with a bang. Following her 27-point outing in the last game of the year last season during the supersectional, James scored a career-high 32 points in the road victory to open the season. She found her groove after missing her first six shots as Sterling trailed 15-10 after the first quarter.

“It was our first game, so we had to just find that energy and that togetherness,” she said. “I think we did that after we got those first-game jitters out.”

Jossy and Jae James (17 points) combined for 16 of Sterling’s 22 points in the second quarter to grab a 32-24 halftime lead. Jossy James added 12 more points in the third quarter to help build a 15-point lead.

Newman 63, Genoa-Kingston 28: At the Oregon tournament, Brooklyn Smith led the Comets with 17 points. Smith scored all 17 in the first half as she hit five 3-pointers. Elaina Allen (10 points) and Gisselle Martin (11) were also in double figures for Newman to open the season.

Polo 59, Pearl City 38: Cam Jones led Polo with 23 points, Carlee Grobe scored 14 and Leah Tobin added 13 in the win. The Marcos came back to win after trailing 14-10 in the first quarter.

Dixon 46, Elgin St. Edward 26: At the Oregon tournament, Reese Dambman scored 14 points and Ahmyrie McGowan had 13 in the win. Dixon trailed 5-4 after the first quarter before a 17-8 swing in the second.

Oregon 36, Amboy 29: At the Oregon tournament, the Hawks had balanced scoring in the win as five players had at least five points. Aniyah Sarver led Oregon with eight points. Bella Yanos scored nine points for Amboy and Sydney Whelchel had eight.

Rockford Christian 57, AFC 28: At the Oregon tournament, Reese Polk led the Raiders with 12 points in the setback.

Eastland 42, Morrison 6: At the Forreston tournament, Trixie Carroll had 11 points and nine rebounds. Tatum Grim and Sienna Peterson each scored nine points for the Cougars (2-0).

Boys basketball

Faith Christian 55, Pathway Christian 19: Carson Bivins led the Falcons with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals to open the season. Jaxen Coester added eight points in the win.

Boys bowling

Dixon 2,919, Erie-Prophetstown 2,437: Dixon’s Sam Gingras rolled a 584 and Aaron Fitzanko had a 533 series in the dual win. Max Gingras (415) wasn’t far behind. Brice Howell led the Panthers with a 466.

Oregon 3,464, Sterling 2,860: Oregon’s RJ Keene bowled a whopping 795 (247-290-258) to set the school’s three-game series record for a dual meet. He knocked down 11 straight strikes in his 290 middle game. Caleb Ehrler was second on Oregon with a 596. Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 620.