Dixon man charged with weapons offenses

A Dixon man has been charged with multiple weapons offenses after he allegedly made threatening video calls while brandishing a firearm, according to Dixon police.

Andrew J. Keefer, 26, of Dixon, is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, and possession of firearm ammunition without a requisite firearm owner’s identification card, according to court documents.

The Dixon Police Department received a report shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, of a man making threatening video calls while brandishing a firearm. According to a news release, the man was identified and located at a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Way.

According to the release, a search warrant was executed at Keefer’s residence, and a firearm and ammunition were located. The recovered firearm had been reported stolen, according to the release.

Keefer, who has been granted pretrial release, is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted the Dixon Police Department.