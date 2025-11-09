Dixon’s Daniela Lovett runs to state cross country medal after taking 19th

Dixon's Daniela Lovett, center, is pictured after her finish at the state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov., 8 in Peoria. She placed 19th. (Andy Colbert)

At the beginning of the cross-country season, Dixon’s Daniela Lovett had hopes of ending her high school career with a trip downstate. Little did she realize that something much more significant would happen.

At the Class 2A state meet at Detweiller Park, Lovett ran the race of her life in placing 19th individually to earn all-state honors.

“This is amazing,” said Lovett, sprawled out exhausted on the ground afterwards, but with a big smile on her face. “I never thought I would be at this point. I have so many emotions right now about ending on such a great high.”

A key for Lovett was sticking with the chase pack the entire race. In a model of consistency, she went from 23rd place at the 1-mile mark to 21st at 2 miles.

“I did not feel consistent or knew I was in top 25,” Lovett said. “I felt an urgency the whole time and wanted to prove it to Dixon.”

Sydney Gertsen of Montini and Emaline Foster of Prairie Ridge were far ahead of the chase pack, but only 35 seconds separated the rest of the all-staters from No. 3-25. Lovett clocked a 17:36, nearly matching her school record 17:29 from a week ago.

Foster led with 40 meters to go, but her legs gave out she fell. Gertsen (16:34) passed her, while Foster (16:47) struggled to get back on her feet and finish in second.

That finish was emblematic of the race, with so many runners chasing personal bests and medals.

“I came in super excited and was going to leave it all out on the course,” Lovett said. “It’s been a fun journey all four years. I really want to thank my coach, Megan (Hildreth). I don’t think I’d be here without her.”

Even Hildreth was a bit surprised with what unfolded at Peoria.

“At the beginning on the year, this wasn’t on the radar,” Hildreth said. “She set some goals and blew everyone out of the water.”

Lovett was also able to follow her mother in running at the state meet, as Nikki (Jansenn) ran on Oregon’s first ever team downstate in 1988.

Chatham Glenwood scored 81 points to beat Prairie Ridge (129) for the 2A team title.

In the 1A race, Kat Scott of Rock Falls was 87th with a time of 19:01, as the Rockets moved down from 2A this year. Winnebago won the girls team title for the 14th time.

In the boys 1A, Amboy’s Henry Nichols had the top area time with a 15:33, good for 49th. Daniel Gonzales of Oregon made a return trip downstate and took 116th at 16:12. Ian Finney of Rock Falls was 162nd with a time of 16:36.

Eureka (151) edged Elmwood (163) for first, with Rockford Christian (184) of the BNC bringing back the third-place trophy.