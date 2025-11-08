Sterling veteran turns service into mission to aid fellow soldiers

After serving as an Army sergeant, Floyd Dunn of Sterling is now serving again – this time by helping veterans face the hardships of life back home. (Alex T. Paschal)

After serving as a U.S. Army sergeant, Floyd Dunn of Sterling is serving again – this time by helping veterans face the hardships of life back home.

Since launching the Valor Support Project, Dunn and his team have assisted about 15 veterans and their families in the Sauk Valley with everything from housing insecurity to transportation and utility costs. The project reviews requests for assistance through Dunn and a volunteer board, providing support where it’s needed most. The nonprofit received its 501(c)(3) status in July 2024, giving it an official foundation to expand its local influence.

“One of the last veterans we helped was on the verge of homelessness,” Dunn said. “He actually came to my church and, through our pastor, we were able to connect with him. We worked with Elisabeth at Goodwill to get him a home through their programs, and then we were able to help him financially with his car, which had broken down and was his means of transportation back to work.”

In another case, a veteran’s spouse reached out for assistance because the husband’s pride prevented him from asking for help himself. Dunn said that kind of hesitation is common.

“It’s a husband thing. Realistically, you’re not failing your family. ... You just have to ask for help. Everybody needs help,” Dunn said.

Dunn said awareness of the program has grown steadily, with word of mouth and personal testimonies from those helped driving new requests.

The nonprofit has hosted a variety of events to support veterans and raise funds, including a recent skydiving event and a bike run that raised more than $1,800.

“The skydiving event was so reassuring,” Dunn said. “Seeing the veterans smile and not have a care in the world while spending time with people that they could relate with was really satisfying.”

The organization is gearing up for its second annual Veterans Day dinner, which will be held Saturday at the American Legion Post 902 in Rock Falls, with food provided by OORAH BBQ and live entertainment by Bobby White. Tickets are available for $10 and can be bought at Post 902’s bar.

Dunn also is exploring possible holiday projects, including providing Christmas trees or gifts for veterans and families, building on last year’s community-driven effort to deliver gifts to more than 80 local children.

Requests for assistance cover a broad range, including rent, mortgage, car repairs, gas, laundry and medical-related costs. Dunn said the group strives to help with anything feasible and, when direct support is not possible, connects veterans with additional resources.

The project also has simplified its volunteer program. The Valor Ambassadorship program was phased out in favor of a straightforward online sign-up for individual events, such as distributing candy at local parades.

Looking ahead, Dunn hopes to establish a permanent “home base” for the project – a safe space for veterans to gather, attend events and receive support without fear of judgment. He estimates such a facility could cost about $75,000, and he is exploring funding options without relying on monthly rent from donations.

Dunn’s wife, Ember, is pursuing a master’s degree in psychology and is studying to become a board-certified behavioral analyst. She plans to incorporate mental health services into the project after graduating.

Managing the project also has given Dunn a new perspective on existing veterans support systems. While he praises the efforts of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, he notes limitations in accessibility and timing, particularly for medical and counseling services. As the veteran service officer at the American Legion in Rock Falls, Dunn also guides veterans through VA processes and other questions.

He said one national-level change he would advocate is expanding the use of medical marijuana as a safer alternative to some prescription medications, particularly for anxiety and sleep issues.

“I take some prescription pills, but they’re not addictive prescriptions. I’ve also smoked marijuana, and I think that marijuana does a lot for anxiety and things like that,” Dunn said.

Despite the challenges, Dunn remains motivated by the impact of his work. He said the project also is a family effort, with his wife and children actively participating in events.

“It’s just that feeling of helping people. Seeing the emotion on their face because they’re not struggling, that’s the drive right there,” Dunn said.

Veterans seeking assistance can apply online at valorsupportproject.com, and volunteers can sign up for individual events through the website.