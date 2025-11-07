Mt. Carroll Rotary Club sponsors trivia night at Davis Community Center on Nov. 22

Who is ready for more trivia?

The Rotary Club of Mount Carroll will be hosting a trivia fundraiser night on Saturday, Nov. 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with trivia questions beginning at 6 p.m. at the Davis Community Center, located at 631 S. East St. in Mt. Carroll.

The evening will include raffles, a dessert dash and cash prizes for the first place and second place winners of the game. Trivia teams can be from four to six participants. Team entry fee is $20 a player. If someone doesn’t have a team, please come anyway. A team will be found for those players.

All money collected will be used to fund projects of the Rotary Club of Mount Carroll. Club projects include supporting the Carroll County Food Bank and the Mini Food Bank in Mt. Carroll, providing scholarships, funding school projects, planting and maintaining a community orchard at the Davis Community Center entrance, raising awareness of human trafficking, providing safety equipment for the community pool, putting AEDs in area establishments, helping to replace the Mt. Carroll fire hydrants, and many international projects including clean water initiatives, shelter box international, and ending polio around the world.

For more information about the event or to register for Trivia Night, visit www.mountcarrollrotary.org or email your name, team name and number of team members to mcrotary1@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Thanks for the support of the Rotary’s service to the area and around the world.