Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Daniela Lovett

Girls cross country runners take off at Hoover Park in Sterling for the Rock River Run earlier this season. Dixon's Daniela Lovett (1573) is pictured in center. (Brian Hurley)

Name: Daniela Lovett

School: Dixon

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She ran a school record 17:29.4 to take third at the Class 2A Lake Villa Sectional and qualify for state. Dixon’s previous 3-mile record was a 17:37.90 by Brittany Schwarz.

Lovett was runner-up at the regional and the Big Northern Conference meet. Her time of 17:29.4 is the 10th-best time in Class 2A this season.

“Dani has made an impact on the team this season,” Dixon coach Megan Hildreth said. “She is a natural leader, and the younger girls on the team look up to her. If they aren’t hitting their times in a workout, she is always encouraging them and giving them tips. The team is really going to miss her when she graduates.”

Lovett is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. She responded to a Q&A below.

What drew you to cross country, and how did you first get into it?

Lovett: I first joined cross country out of spite of my mom, who ran when she was in high school. The assistant coach at the middle school, Mrs. Hill, reached out, and my mom declined the offer thinking I would not enjoy the sport. So, I joined to prove her wrong and just kept going.

What do you like about cross country? Have you learned anything from it?

Lovett: I love the fact that I can run off anything. It is my version of clearing my thoughts and focusing on myself. I have learned how important it is to surround myself with positive people and just how much hard work pays off.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Lovett: This season, I have really worked on my mindset. I have found that staying calm and positive is what works best for me on race days; my coach has really implemented this on the team. I also like to ease the nerves of my teammates by trying to be goofy, always dancing or singing to them before meets.

Tell me about setting the school record. Was that something you were aiming for? What went into that race performance?

Lovett: I was not expecting to break the school record at all. I had joked about it a few weeks ago, but never saw myself actually accomplishing it. I took the race like any other. I was sitting in 7th place for most of it, and then when I saw a chance to move into 3rd, I took it. I was not paying attention to the time throughout the race, so when I realized I broke it, I got really emotional and ran to my best friend crying.

What does it mean to be able to accomplish that and be peaking at the end of the season?

Lovett: I have never been to state for cross country, so the fact that I even have a chance to go, let alone place in the top 25 is surreal. I never thought I would be at the point I am, and I am just so thankful for the opportunity. Dropping my personal best time so consistently after not having run this fast since sophomore year just has me in shock after every meet.

Fourth place finisher Daniela Lovett of Dixon checks her watch after her finish. Local High School teams gathered at Hoover Park in Sterling for the Rock River Run, held on Saturday, September 27, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Lovett: My favorite athletes are Parker Valby and Lexi Watts. They both run because they enjoy it and find ways to make everything fun and exciting. Parker, being a professional runner, and Lexi, being a marathon runner, give me inspiration to keep running after I graduate from DHS.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Lovett: In addition to cross country, I also run track and serve as Student Council President, Key Club President, and Class President. Outside of school, I work as an intern at Discover Dixon and am always with my friends and family.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Lovett: I am not a big reader, but live by the quote, “You just gotta stay positive”.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Lovett: I like to treat myself to 7 Brew and Culver’s after finishing a race.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Lovett: My favorite movie is “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Lovett: The Lumineers are my favorite band. I got to go to their concert a couple months ago with my best friends.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Lovett: My favorite class right now is the CEO Program; getting to tour new places every day keeps me on my toes. My favorite teacher at DHS is my student council advisor, Aaron Eddy.

Do you have plans for what you want to do after high school?

Lovett: After I graduate, I plan to attend a 4-year university to study business or biology. I do not know where yet, but I am looking to run if I have the option.