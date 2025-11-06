Birdies Fore Boobies Committee donates to Hope Cancer Wellness Center

The Birdies Fore Boobies Committee proudly presented a donation to Hope Cancer Wellness Center on Oct. 11 at OnCall Imaging in Rock Falls. Upper left: Janelle Sharp (OnCall), Mimi Boynton (B4B), Julie Helfrich (B4B), Lauren Strauss (OnCall). Upper Right: Mimi Boynton, Joan Padilla (Hope), Julie Helfrich (B4B), Lower Left: Joan Padilla and Lauren Strauss. Lower Right: The Birdies Fore Boobies Committee, Julie Helfrich, Cheryl Gulbranson, Sonja Nicholas, Mimi Boynton; Monica Hendrix, Patti Oliver, Mandy Hinckey and Jennifer Hintzsche. Missing are Jennifer Lang and Joan Padilla. (Photo Provided By Hope Cancer Wellness Center)

The Birdies Fore Boobies Committee presented a donation to the Hope Cancer Wellness Center to support breast cancer patients and other individuals served by the center.

The committee hosted its annual Birdies Fore Boobies Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at Lost Nation Golf Course. A total of 23 teams teed off for a day of fun, friendly competition and community spirit to raise funds for a vital local cause. Participants competed for various prizes and, of course, the all-important bragging rights.

Proceeds from the event were presented to the Hope Cancer Wellness Center during the Oct. 11 breast cancer awareness open house at OnCall Imaging in Rock Falls. These funds will directly support Hope’s mission to guide and care for those affected by cancer through education, emotional support and therapeutic services.

“We’re deeply grateful for the generosity of the Birdies Fore Boobies Committee and everyone who participated and sponsored the event,” Hope Cancer Wellness Center Executive Director Joan Padilla said. “Their continued support helps us provide comfort, connection and hope to individuals and families navigating a cancer diagnosis. The proceeds from the event stay local, helping the Sauk Valley community.”

The Birdies Fore Boobies Committee’s efforts are a testament to the power of community, compassion and teamwork in the fight against cancer.

For more about the Hope Cancer Wellness Center or to learn how you can get involved, visit homeofhopeonline.org or call 815-288-4673.